Don't forget the 'S' in ESG

Integrating socially responsible investments into a super portfolio is not an inherent trade-off with members best financial interests, experts say.

Appearing on a panel at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees ASI Conference, Australian Retirement Trust chair investment committee Michael Traill spoke about the growing body of evidence when it comes to a positive return for socially responsible investments in both Australia and the US.

"I think the perception that ESG investment necessitates a lower dollar return is not only the elephant in the room but the myth in the room," Traill said.

"You don't need to be Einstein to extrapolate that there's a symmetry in social performance and economics."

Drawing on her experiences in the US, Parametric managing director, investment strategy Jennifer Sireklove concurred with Traill's sentiment, however noted that there are also no guarantees.

"I think that the good news is that there's absolutely not a trade-off, however the bad news is it's not always so easily an absolute performance story when it comes to ESG investing," she said.

In regard to measuring the value of ESG investments, Traill said directional aggregate measures around sustainable standards on a global level are very helpful.

"I do think it is a big cultural issue that there are organisations, businesses and social enterprises that are very granular...

"It's tough in private equity, but if you lift up the carpet and scratch and smell, you can tell those businesses who are investing in ESG with integrity, and those who are putting a little lipstick on the pig and retro-fitting ESG because they think it's topical."

