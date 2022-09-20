Newspaper icon
Dixon Advisory pays $7m for poor advice

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022   10:51AM

Dixon Advisory will pay $7.2 million for providing inappropriate advice and not meeting client best interests obligations.

The Federal Court found that six Dixon Advisory representatives did not act in the best interests of eight clients on 53 occasions. Each instance involved advising the clients to acquire, roll over or retain interests in the US Masters Residential Property Fund and URF-related products.

The conduct took place between October 2015 and May 2019. The URF is a unit trust and a registered managed investment scheme that sought to take advantage of the significant drop in house prices in the US during the Global Financial Crisis.

It was determined that the six representatives did not conduct a reasonable investigation of the clients' circumstances before providing the advice. In some cases, the poor advice resulted in the clients' SMSFs being insufficiently diversified and exposed to risk of capital loss, ASIC said.

Justice McEvoy said there is no evidence that reasonable investigations into the products or alternatives were conducted, nor that the personal circumstances of the clients were considered.

"The contraventions were not the result of isolated or unauthorised conduct of the representatives. Six representatives committed the contraventions over a period spanning some three and a half years," the judge said.

The total penalty applied was $10.38 million but Dixon Advisory was given a 30% discount for its cooperation and will instead pay $7.26 million.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "Licensees need to ensure their representatives are taking into account their clients' specific needs and circumstances."

"Advice that fails to reflect client circumstances − or advice models that lead to one-size-fits-all outcomes - are less likely to meet best interest duty obligations and can expose clients to a risk of capital loss."

Dixon Advisory is currently in voluntary administration but, if it resumes business, it will be forced to have appropriate systems and policies in place to ensure the conduct doesn't occur again. It has also said it is confident it can pay the penalty.

Dixon Advisory was also ordered to pay ASIC's costs of $800,000.

ASIC recently reminded former Dixon Advisory clients to register their complaints with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority before Dixon Advisory's AFCA membership is cancelled in April 2023.

