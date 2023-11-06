Dispute resolution failures land TelstraSuper in Federal Court

The corporate regulator is taking TelstraSuper to the Federal Court for allegedly failing to comply with internal dispute resolution requirements.

ASIC alleges that 40% of the corporate superannuation fund's responses to complainants during a specific period did not comply with its own dispute resolution procedures. The $23 billion fund is its own administrator.

Between 22 October 2021 and 13 January 2023, TelstraSuper received 337 superannuation complaints but failed to comply with notification requirements in several instances.

This includes 106 complainants who did not receive a response within the applicable 45-day timeframe. Some 85 members did not receive a reason why there was a delay in their complaints. It did not inform 22 members that they had the right to take their complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

ASIC further alleges that TelstraSuper failed to operate efficiently, honestly and fairly when it failed to comply with its procedures, sent delay notifications to complainants when it was not justified to do so, and did not have adequate resources to comply with its internal dispute resolution procedures. It also did not sufficiently and adequately train staff.

"Complainants experienced distress and inconvenience due to the delayed resolution of complaints and the lack of communication of the reasons for the delays. In some cases, complainants suffered financial loss while the complaint remained unresolved or experienced delays in obtaining compensation or access to moneys to which they were found to be entitled," ASIC said.

In the year to June 2023, TelstraSuper received only 33 AFCA complaints. Only six cases were resolved in favour of the super fund.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "ASIC expects the financial services industry to have effective dispute resolution procedures in place, and, importantly, to have the systems and resourcing to ensure they are being put into practice. Financial service providers need to prioritise dispute resolution procedures to properly protect consumers."

TelstraSuper declined to comment further to Financial Standard's request for more details as to how the alleged failures came about, if it self-reported them to ASIC, and if its call centre staff is based overseas and lacked the adequate training.

In response to ASIC, TelstraSuper said it "understands that the complaints process can be distressing for some members. We take complaints very seriously and we have been working constructively and cooperatively with ASIC during its enquiries."

"We're committed to providing members with a strong member experience - and that includes our complaints handling process. This matter is now the subject of ASIC proceedings so we're unable to provide further details at this time."

Complaints to a superannuation trustee can cover a range of issues, from members who were inconvenienced by confusing information, to more serious complaints that result in financial harm, such as delayed or reduced payments or investments being made incorrectly.

ASIC is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties and other orders against TelstraSuper. The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled.