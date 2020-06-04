Dealer groups slam FPA policy

Fortnum, Centrepoint, Easton Wealth, CountPlus, Fitzpatricks and Paragem have all criticised the Financial Planning Association of Australia's latest policy proposal.

The FPA wants to see AFSLs only responsible for the oversight of product compliance, rather than being responsible for the regulatory compliance of individual financial advisers.

Instead, the FPA envisions a world where financial advisers are registered to a separate body (distinguished from the ASIC Financial Adviser Register) which monitors their compliance while AFSLs maintain oversight of product.

Fortnum managing director Neil Younger, Centrepoint chief executive Angus Benbow, Easton Wealth chief executive Grahame Evans, CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe, Fitzpatricks chief executive Matt Fogarty and Paragem chief executive Nathan Jacobsen have all signed a statement disagreeing with the FPA.

"To suggest that self-licensing would eliminate 'unnecessary' layers of cost is wrong and demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding," the letter said.

"Again, costs in relation to compliance with the Corporations Act are not discretionary. The scale, systems & processes, and risk management focus of the AFSL provides an efficient way to deal with the in-built cost of providing compliant financial advice."

The dealer group leaders said the AFSL system has a crucial role to play in the oversight of financial advice, which cannot be limited to product. Training, education and supervision are all roles of an AFSL that they say the FPA failed to consider.

"Additionally, licensees provide capital protection in the event of poor advice or importantly, remediation when needed, in the event there is no recourse through the adviser," the statement said.

"The FPA policy is a surprise and ill-considered given the hard work that the entire advice sector has put in to overcome historic shortfalls brought to light by the Hayne Royal Commission and in light of the leading work that AFSLs bring to bear in areas of education, risk mitigation, compliance, consumer best interest measures and commercial support to advisers and their clients."