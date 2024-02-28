DASS settlement pending court approval, victims urged to claim

The federal court will soon determine if it will approve the $16 million to settle the class action against E&P Financial Group as some victims of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services (DASS) are running out of time to make a claim.

On 3 April 2024, the federal court will decide if the conditional settlement announced on 14 November 2023 should be given the green light.

The lawsuit led by Shine Lawyers alleged that E&P's financial advisers, when they were operating under DASS, gave unsuitable advice that did not consider clients' particular needs or entire financial circumstances. Former E&P chief executive Alan Dixon and former director Christopher Brown were also named in the lawsuit.

In an update to the ASX, E&P said that if the conditional settlement is approved, it "will be an important milestone" for the company.

"The amount contemplated in the Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) comprised of $4 million from E&P (which was fully provisioned in EP1's accounts in December 2022) as well as remaining available insurance proceeds of at least $12 million," the company said.

Compensating DASS investors continues to drag on as the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) released a lead decision on February 15 in a bid to help more than 1900 complainant. This is essentially a template that summarises the core issues and principles that can be applied to a batch of similar cases.

Melbourne-based law firm Mackay Chapman said that there are approximately 2550 DASS self-managed super fund (SMSF) clients who have not yet lodged a complaint and have until at least 8 April 2024 to do so.

"They have 'at least' until 8 April 2024 because the Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) held by Dixon Advisory was cancelled by ASIC on 5 April 2023," Mackay Chapman executive counsel Matthew Kennedy and director Michael Chapman warned.

"If or when Dixon Advisory ceases to be a member of AFCA, which may be on or after 8 April 2024, the ability to claim against it in AFCA will lapse. Any Dixon Advisory clients who have not brought a claim by that point may not be able to participate in the Commonwealth Government-operated CSLR.

"The CSLR is designed to pay out compensation awarded by AFCA where the financial firm in question has entered external administration. It is unlikely Dixon Advisory will remain a member of AFCA after 8 April 2024. It is therefore probably now or never for the remaining SMSFs who have not yet lodged complaints."

The CSLR officially opens on April 2. Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed to chair the scheme.