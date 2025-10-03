Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset

Not done with pulling Clime Investment Management out of the red, managing director Michael Baragwanath's bold plans to turn the ship around entail a product and culture overhaul, and even giving away his short-term incentives (STI) to staff.

After a tumultuous few years marked by losses and leadership instability, the ASX-listed wealth group is well on its way to a recovery, having turned in NPAT of $510,676 in the 2025 financial year.

But Baragwanath hasn't scratched the surface. He told Financial Standard that his vision is to turn Clime "into an interesting, fast, growing and amazing business."

Initially hired as a consultant in December 2023, Baragwanath was named acting managing director after Annick Donat stepped down from her role as chief executive in July 2024.

Baragwanath began with the sale of Madison Financial Group to Infocus.

"That was because there were big claims risks from the licence. There would be costs on the licence, it never made money when it was bought out of receivership, so you had this declining practice," he said.

Once in the driver's seat, he immediately noticed Madison took up a lot of effort, consuming the leadership's time, skillsets and cash.

"It would make the business about $2 million and cost the business about $4 million. We had two options: One, was raise more money and fix it. The other was to sell it," he said.

In ditching the former option, Baragwanath saw that Madison would not be turned around in due time.

But if he was successful in doing so, Madison would have been "a very low margin, very high risk, very scaled operation licensee."

The group has managed to turn around consecutive losses of $3.8 million and $1.9 million in FY24 and FY23 respectively.

It recently grew funds under management, advice and mandates to $1.7 billion, offering individually managed accounts, managed funds and separately managed accounts.

What Baragwanath is also prioritising is the rationalisation of products and expansion into areas where Clime can deliver value.

"What we had was a hodge podge of acquisitions. We're basically streamlining that now by making sure we've got the right partners that we're working with and working to improve their performance at the same time, so that's closing some products and reshaping others."

The income fund, for example, lowered costs and changed some of its investments that led to a 20% to 30% boost in performance.

"I think we can do something similar in the equity space as well. So, we're working through that pretty aggressively to make sure we've got the best products we can deliver at the best price we can," he said.

"What I'm focused on is packaging and understanding where every dollar is invested. What we can do that others can't easily is package, meaning we can link multi-asset funds with our strategies to our advice."

Baragwanath points to how the industry 'clips the ticket' on several elements - from the advice fee to funds management to the product fee. He's looking to propose an alternative.

"I've got a target cost I want the client to pay and deliver every service I can to them within that price target. Then what I do is layer and rebate and subsidise areas in order to get that price target for our clients. It's a different approach," he said.

Culture is king

For Baragwanath, renewing Clime's culture is equally as important as refreshing its business model.

For a performance well done, the board awarded him $200,000 in STIs in the last financial year.

"I basically just took that, chopped it up and gave it to all the staff. It's an investment in the company. How do I get the fastest change, the best culture, and the best outcome that will pay dividends for years? That's investing in the people that are making the business happen," Baragwanath said.

This sense of culture involves embedding service, ownership, and accountability across the business.

"When I joined, I had a short-term incentive of $200,000. Through all this change, I also wanted to reset the KPIs and performance measures. But we didn't get time to do that during the year," he said.

He did, however, reset financial adviser incentives "to create a path toward client ownership" and introduced employee share vesting programs.

Clime's private wealth businesses are Clime Private Wealth, MTIS Wealth Management and Investment Strategists Accounting Services. Infocus continues to licence Clime Private Wealth via a dealer-to-dealer arrangement.

"Clime's businesses rely on the frontline staff to be good. If they're not motivated, believe in the business and happy, then it doesn't matter what you do around products and discounts and marketing," he said.

Baragwanath understands how staff might grapple with the cultural shift when a new leader takes the helm.

"The challenging thing about a cultural shift is helping people understand that there is a difference [under a new leader]," he said.

"Broadly speaking, if you're a hard worker and you're excited by challenging work, then the staff has loved their new environment, which is a transparent, highly active, and moving business."

Targeting the next generation, Clime has taken to social media to reconnect with existing clients and their children.

Clime's engagement on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram are steadily growing. Its TikTok channel has clocked 394,000 views in FY25, generating interest on the topics of intergenerational economics and housing affordability.

"More important than metrics, clients are telling us they feel 'reconnected with Clime.' That reconnection - with our purpose, people, and investment philosophy - is vital. We are more than a fund manager; we are a partner clients can trust through every stage of wealth creation," Baragwanath said.

"Our role is to invest for our clients, but also to help reset expectations of what financial services should be. We will not shy away from hard conversations - including public, sharply worded submissions to government enquiries. The sector must once again focus on its core purpose: connecting capital with opportunity, and in doing so, restoring prosperity for the generations ahead."