Chief economist update: What a difference an Australian year makes

"For all those times you stood by me...

You're the one who held me up

Never let me fall

You're the one who saw me through it all."

-Celine Dion

What a difference a year makes, ey? The year 2020 started out disastrous (literally) for the country with Prime Minister Scott Morrison copping flak for "hanging loose" in Hawaii while Australia burned. The bushfires that devastated much of southeastern Australia and the ongoing drought prompted downgrades to Australia's economic outlook and its thwart towards its seemingly assured path towards a budget surplus.

Reuters ran headlines like Australian economic outlook overshadowed by bushfires, drought: Reuters poll, while The Australian ran Bushfires: Recovery funds to hit budget surplus. That was until the coronavirus got its first bite at Australia, sending the economy falling to its first-ever recession in 29 years that sent the unemployment rate up to 7.5% -- the highest level in two years and two months.

The economic contraction would have been worst and the rate of joblessness higher had it not been for the Morrison government and the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) swift and forceful responses.

JobKeeper, JobSeeker, Homebuilder, among others, and the RBA's stimulative policies -- helped keep this "land girt by sea" afloat.

So much so that, in the Prime Minister's words: "In less than 12 months from when the recession began, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are now more jobs in the Australian economy than there were before the pandemic."

True that. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) 'Labour Force' report shows total employment increased by 88.7K heads to 13,006,900 workers in February 2021.While this is 1800 scalps short of the tally recorded last year, it's more than the 13,003,310 total number of employed Australians in March 2020 ("when the recession began").

Even better, additions in full-time employment had been outpacing part-timers since October last year. In February 2021, full-time jobs increased by 89.1k while part-time employment decreased by 500 people.

The unemployment rate dropped sharply to 5.8% in February from 6.3% in the previous month despite the participation rate remaining steady at an elevated 66.1%.

Sure, Australia has had some delays in the vaccine roll-out but with cases of infections virtually next to nil, life has and can go on to pre-pandemic normal - jabbed or unjabbed.

Having said that, the RBA is taking no chances. In his recent remarks to the Melbourne Business Analytics Conference on March 15, RBA governor Philip Lowe, stressed that: "The RBA is doing what it can to support the recovery from the pandemic and will maintain that support until we have achieved our goals for full employment and inflation."

Makes me proud and privileged to call Australia home!

