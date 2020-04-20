NEWS
Superannuation
CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:39PM

CBA Group Super's balanced option returned -7.7% in March quarter amid COVID-19 volatility, pushing its one-year returns into the negative territory while longer-term remain buoyant.

The average not-for-profit superannuation fund's posted -9% in returns for the month of March, based on analysis of 15 de-identified funds published by Rainmaker.

CBA Group MySuper's one-year returns are now -1%, which is better than the March end average NFP fund's rolling 12-month return of -3%. The option's 10-year returns sit at 6.4% p.a.

"Looking forward, some form of global recovery is expected, however the expected time and path it may take for economies to recover remains highly uncertain. This uncertainty of economic outlook means we expect to see continued volatility in markets in the short term," CBA said in an investment update to members.

"We construct our diversified investment options to achieve our long-term investment objectives while limiting our members' exposure to sharp downfalls and volatility in the sharemarket.

"This resilience to volatility is demonstrated when comparing the performance of our Balanced (MySuper) option to major sharemarkets over the three-month period from 1 January to 31 March 2020. The Australian sharemarket, measured by the S&P/ASX 200 index, experienced a fall of approximately -24% in the period, whereas our Balanced (MySuper) option return was approximately -8% for the same period."

CBA Group Super's March quarter returns varied from -2.6% for the conservative option (its one-year returns are positive) to -22.1% for the Australian shares option as the ASX tumbled from its February 21 high.

CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
