Investment
Capital raisings top $27bn, dividends down $10bn
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 23 JUN 2020   12:11PM

New research from Ord Minnet reveals capital raisings topped $27 billion as at June 22, while dividends have been slashed by $10 billion.

Ord Minnett said among the three categories of capital management initiatives, capital raisings include share placements, entitlement offers and share purchase plans.

To date, $21.71 billion of capital has been raised from institutions and $5.4 billion from retail shareholders to make a total of $27.113 billion in new capital.

Dividend reductions have increased to $10.4 billion as various trusts and infrastructure groups confirm distributions ahead of their 29 June ex-date.

Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Dividend deferrals remain at just over $1 billion, meaning all capital management initiatives total $38.56 billion.

The data shows financials dominate dividend reductions against the other sectors, accounting for over $8 billion.

Of the big banks, Westpac leads the charge reducing dividends by 3.3 billion, followed by ANZ at $2.2 billion and NAB at $1.5 billion.

NAB also marking its name on the leader board for capital raisings, having successfully raised 4.2 billion; $3 billion of which was institutional investors and $1.2 billion from retail.

Also topping the list was Ramsay healthcare at $1.5 billion, QBE Insurance at $1.3 billion and Lend Lease at $1.2 billion.

By sector financials led the way again, accounting for over $6 billion in capital raised, followed by real estate at over $4 billion and industrials at over $3 billion.

The vast majority of raisings, 91%, were for financial flexibility and liquidity, while the remaining 9% were for expansionary capex.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: DividendsOrd MinnetNABANZLend LeaseOrd MinnettQBE InsuranceRamsayWestpacCapital raiseCOVID-19
