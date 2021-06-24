NEWS
Executive Appointments

CalPERS adds chief equity officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   11:17AM

The California Public Employees' Retirement System is boosting its ESG capabilities with the appointment of its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Marlene Timberlake D'Adamo has been appointed to the role effective immediately. She was previously chief compliance officer, a role the pension fund is actively recruiting for.

Timberlake D'Adamo will be responsible for fostering a culture of equality, respect and inclusiveness across the investment office and broader organisation. She will work with the ESG investment team to identify emerging diversity, equity and inclusion issues and opportunities that have the potential to impact the CalPERS portfolio.

She will also guide the fund's framework on such matters, its employee Diversity Advisory Council, and work with the CalPERS Health Program and contracting health plans to survey member satisfaction using race, ethnicity, and gender identity data.

Timberlake D'Adamo first joined CalPERS in 2016 as chief compliance officer, bringing more than 25 years' experience in financial services.

Prior to the pension fund, she held roles such as managing director, senior vice president, portfolio & risk management at PNC Bank in Philadelphia; chief compliance officer of Glenmede Investment Management; and vice president of the Glenmede Trust Company.

CalPERS currently oversees the retirement savings of about two billion members. It is the largest defined benefit scheme in the US and its total market value currently sits at about $615 billion.

