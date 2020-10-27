NEWS
Executive Appointments
Boutique hires from MLC Asset Management
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   12:42PM

A Melbourne equities and listed property boutique has hired from MLC Asset Management to add a Sydney-based role.

Rebecca Collins has joined SG Hiscock & Company in a newly-created role of key account manager.

Collins was most recently a research relationship manager at MLC Asset Management. She has 20 years of experience with roles at MLC Asset Management, NAB Asset Management and NAB Wealth Distribution, Ellerston Capital, UBS Wealth Management, and Macquarie Bank.

She has been tasked with developing further channel opportunities across Australian equities and Australian property securities.

She will also work across global equities and global property securities via the partnerships with Morgan Stanley Investment Management and LaSalle Investment Management Securities.

Cochran said the hire is to broaden distribution lines, primarily through national dealer groups, model portfolio inclusion and managed accounts.

"Rebecca will be actively engaging with senior research, consulting and management personnel within our existing and prospective distributor network. The current trading environment gives rise to pursuing new distribution avenues, and Rebecca's skills and experience will help the business achieve this objective," he said.

"We believe the capacity to recruit staff of such calibre will provide our team with a competitive edge in the market."

SG Hiscock has been around since 2001, when its key investment management team left National Mutual.

It has been doing retail distribution in-house since 2016. In 2019, it merged with discretionary portfolio manager DMP Asset Management, as it looked to broaden its client base outside of institutional clients. In June this year, it partnered with Morgan Stanley to broaden retail capability to global equities and listed real estate.

Read more: MLC Asset ManagementSG HiscockRebecca Collins
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
