Executive Appointments

Boutique bolsters ESG team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 7 SEP 2021   12:19PM

Fidante-backed boutique Australian equities manager Merlon Capital Partners has hired a new sustainability manager.

Rebecca El-Khoury joins the firm from TransGrid, where she was also a sustainability manager.

Earlier in her career El-Khoury worked as an analyst at the Australian Tax Office and Deloitte Access Economics.

Merlon lead portfolio manager Neil Margolis said El-Khoury's appointment will support the firm's efforts to more deeply integrate ESG factors within its Australian equities funds.

"ESG related matters are becoming increasingly important in assessing potential and monitoring existing investments," he said.

"Further, the skills required to develop a deep understanding of ESG related issues and coordinate engagement activities is becoming increasingly specialised and resource intensive. We are excited to work with Rebecca to further develop and implement our ESG philosophy and processes."

Merlon manages approximately $1 billion on behalf of institutional investors, charities and endowments and retail investors.

It is supported by Challenger subsidiary Fidante Partners.

VIEW COMMENTS

