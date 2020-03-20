Banks defer small business loan repayments

The Australian Banking Association (ABA) has announced banks will defer loan repayments for six months for small business, as the nation introduces measures to combat the impact of COVID-19.

The ABA said the move is designed to combat unemployment and will apply to over $100 billion of existing small business loans.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said that depending on customer take-up, the move could inject more than $8 billion back into the pockets of small businesses.

"Small businesses are the most vulnerable part of the economy and present the most pressing need for assistance in the economy today," Bligh said.

"This is a multi-billion dollar lifeline for small businesses when they need it most, to help keep the doors open and keep people in jobs."

Bligh added that banks are putting fast-track approval processes to ensure customers receive the support as soon as possible.

The package was developed following discussions with APRA and ASIC to provide the appropriate regulatory treatment, though still requires authorisation from ASIC.

The news comes after Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn vowed to "do everything that we can" to keep businesses open and people employed during the crisis.

Comyn said this is a "very difficult" period for the economy for stressed the bank is in very good financial health and is dedicated to do everything to support Australia's businesses.

CBA responded within minutes to pass on the RBA's emergency rate cut yesterday, which saw the cash rate hit a new historic low of 0.25%.

Financial regulators have also jumped on board to help struggling businesses with APRA lowering bank capital requirements.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said the regulator was pursuing a program to build up the financial strength of the system for many years, when banks had the capacity to do so.

"As a result, the Australian banking system is well-capitalised by both historical and international standards," Byres said.

"APRA's objective in building up this capital strength has been to ensure it is available to be drawn upon if needed in times such as this."