NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Banks defer small business loan repayments
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAR 2020   12:02PM

The Australian Banking Association (ABA) has announced banks will defer loan repayments for six months for small business, as the nation introduces measures to combat the impact of COVID-19.

The ABA said the move is designed to combat unemployment and will apply to over $100 billion of existing small business loans.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said that depending on customer take-up, the move could inject more than $8 billion back into the pockets of small businesses.

"Small businesses are the most vulnerable part of the economy and present the most pressing need for assistance in the economy today," Bligh said.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"This is a multi-billion dollar lifeline for small businesses when they need it most, to help keep the doors open and keep people in jobs."

Bligh added that banks are putting fast-track approval processes to ensure customers receive the support as soon as possible.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

The package was developed following discussions with APRA and ASIC to provide the appropriate regulatory treatment, though still requires authorisation from ASIC.

The news comes after Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn vowed to "do everything that we can" to keep businesses open and people employed during the crisis.

Comyn said this is a "very difficult" period for the economy for stressed the bank is in very good financial health and is dedicated to do everything to support Australia's businesses.

CBA responded within minutes to pass on the RBA's emergency rate cut yesterday, which saw the cash rate hit a new historic low of 0.25%.

Financial regulators have also jumped on board to help struggling businesses with APRA lowering bank capital requirements.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said the regulator was pursuing a program to build up the financial strength of the system for many years, when banks had the capacity to do so.

"As a result, the Australian banking system is well-capitalised by both historical and international standards," Byres said.

"APRA's objective in building up this capital strength has been to ensure it is available to be drawn upon if needed in times such as this."

Read more: ABAAPRAASICAustralian Banking AssociationAnna BlighCBAMatt ComynWayne Byres
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags CFS to court over MySuper
CBA in court over RC case studies
AMP Life, AMP Capital fined
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
Financial regulators poised for action
Consultation on mortgage broker best interests duty opens
Status quo not option for remuneration: APRA
APRA locks in mid-year heat map update
Early access to super scheme results in permanent ban
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
Editor's Choice
Mirae appoints wholesale distribution lead
KANIKA SOOD
Mirae Asset Management has hired from Russell Investments to appoint a lead for its wholesale distribution in Australia.
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
HARRISON WORLEY
Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.
World rolls out stimulus
ELIZA BAVIN
As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world announced their own stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.
Investment manager criminally charged
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fhAYUWIj