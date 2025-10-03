Australia dominates APAC real estate private credit raisings

Australia has emerged as the leader in real estate private credit across the Asia Pacific in recent years, capturing a substantial amount of funds raised between 2020 and 2024, with growth continuing to accelerate.

According to Knight Frank's Horizon Part III: The Rise of Real Estate Credit in Asia-Pacific -- Bridging the Gap report, Australia now leads in regional activity in raising for the sector, capturing 40% of the $17.0 billion (US$11.2bn) raised in APAC between 2020 and 2024, followed by India (36%), South Korea (11%) and Japan (5%).

The Knight Frank report projects there will be US$90 to US$110 billion in private credit growth over the next three years across Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India and South Korea.

Australia is expected to drive nearly 50% of this expansion, with India contributing 20-25%, based on anticipated real estate debt growth and the expanding market share of private credit through 2028, according to Knight Frank.

Additionally, private credit now accounts for about $76 billion (US$50bn) or 16% of total commercial real estate lending in Australia, as momentum continues to draw borrowers away from traditional banks.

A recent CapitaLand Investments report predicted the local real estate private credit market will hit $153 billion in the next three years.

While the APAC region only represents 5% of global private credit fundraising, it shows "clear momentum" moving forward, Knight Frank said, adding that average fund sizes in APAC have consistently exceeded $151.5 million (US$100m) since 2022, reflecting more substantial capital commitments and rising real estate project funding requirements.

Further, institutional investors and family offices are increasingly recognising the region's "attractive" risk-adjusted returns and diverse opportunity set, which aligns with Centura Bass's recent report. The report highlights that many family offices and ultra-high-net-worth investors plan to boost their investment in the real estate private credit sector.

However, risks including regulatory evolution, liquidity constraints, and concentration exposure, will continue to develop despite the sector entering its maturation phase.

ASIC's recent interim report on the private credit sector also flagged concentration as a possible systemic risk to HNW and self-managed super investors.

Knight Frank believes the APAC market will "differ from western markets due to the region's relationship-driven banking culture and strong deposit bases."

Opportunities are expected to be selective and driven by cyclical dislocations, market stress, or borrowers' needs for flexible capital solutions, the report said.

Knight Frank Australia partner, head of capital markets Michael Kwok said Australia presents as one of the most attractive markets not only in APAC, but globally.

"While core investment properties remain very well banked at a lower leverage, a significant opportunity exists for private credit lenders to step in where traditional financing is less competitive, particularly in development, value-add projects, and higher-leverage solutions, most notably in the living and commercial sectors," Kwok said.

"For investors, this creates access to scalable opportunities targeting net returns of 9-12%, supported by a transparent legal framework and a stable market environment."

Meanwhile, Knight Frank director, capital advisory, global capital markets Simon Mathews added that non-bank lenders are increasing market share through "opportunistic" business plans.

"Our research shows that while banking relationships continue to anchor the market for core investments, non-bank lenders are increasing their market share for opportunistic business plans, in markets such as Australia, India, Hong Kong SAR and South Korea," Mathews said.

"Private credit is becoming an increasingly prevalent financing option for developers and investors across the Asia Pacific, offering speed, flexibility, and solutions, in place of or complementing traditional lending sources."

Knight Frank chief economist Ben Burston added that both global capital shifts and structural changes in the local market continue to drive the sector growth.

"Looking ahead, private credit strategies will continue to be a key part of the investment landscape. Falling interest rates and stabilising asset values are expected to support a rebound in transaction activity, generating more opportunities for credit funds to work with developers and investors and reducing the risk of loan impairments as the market shifts to a recovery phase," Burston said.

"In addition, easing construction cost inflation should enable higher levels of apartment construction across all major cities in both traditional build-to-sell and build-to-rent formats, while easing funding conditions should strengthen origination pipelines.

"Over the longer term, the Australian market continues to offer the potential for significant growth. With the market penetration of private credit within total CRE lending at substantially higher levels in the US, the Australian market is not yet fully mature, and the share is likely to rise further. As this occurs, greater market depth will enable providers to offer larger and more sophisticated loans and achieve greater diversification across sectors."