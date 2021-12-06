Athene, Apollo stake in Challenger approved

Minority shareholders of Challenger have been given the go-ahead to acquire their additional stake by the prudential regulator.

Athene Holding and Apollo Global Management now have an 18% stake in the ASX-listed Challenger after APRA approved the additional 3% holding.

First announced in July, their total stake was valued at $720 million.

Athene, a retirement solutions provider with total assets of US$224.4 billion, is set to merge with New York Stock Exchange-listed Apollo early 2022.

Apollo is an alternatives fund manager with about US$481 billion of assets under management.

Together, they are currently in the process of acquiring a majority stake in US-based Aqua Finance, a consumer lending platform, tipped to be worth US$1 billion.

Challenger recently divested Accurium, a provider of self-managed super fund actuarial certificates, for $9 million to CountPlus.

Accurium, which also provides SMSF education, has 14,000 subscribers.