Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC urges market to improve outage resilience

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUN 2022   12:05PM

ASIC is calling on market operators and participants to continue implementing and improving the resilience of the Australian equity market during outages.

ASIC released the findings of its review into the ASX outage in November 2020 and other incidents at the time.

"The ASX  broadly adhered to its procedures for incident management, including its communications protocol, during the 2020 market outage," ASIC's report stated.

However, it added that only $567 million in equities was traded on the market outage day, including just $14 million after the ASX closed, compared with the average of $10 billion per day in the prior week.

"Average bid-offer spreads on Chi-X after the ASX closed were around 20 times usual levels. The minimal level of liquidity and trading that continued elsewhere shows that further work is required by ASX and other stakeholders to enable sustained trading to continue on alternative trading venues in the event of a market outage."

ASIC said it expected that all market operators and participants would consider how to facilitate trading on alternative trading venues during a market outage.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"This is especially the case for client orders that have not been submitted to the market with an outage. However, consideration should also be given to whether and how to redeploy unexecuted orders that were submitted to the affected market before the outage," ASIC said.

The regulator outlined its findings and expectations, and the ASX said it intended to consult in three stages on the issues raised including incident communication, session states, order and trade positions, intraday checkpoints, cut-off times, and business continuity planning and IT disaster recovery.

ASIC's report said procedures for session states should be refined during market outages, including clear thresholds for moving to a session state that accommodates participant interaction, and how and when this will be re-assessed on an outage day.

The report further explained that trade confirmation and order status, including playbooks and alternative systems and data format policies, should be refined, ensuring information is available, accessible and accurate.

ASIC added that there needed to be a protocol for intraday checkpoints during a market outage, including a final cut-off time after which the market would not be reopened.

It also said that business continuity plan testing needed to include stimulated market outage events to enable participants to develop test cases and practice recovery strategies or switching to alternative arrangements for critical dependencies.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said despite progress and the market balancing changes and volatile trading conditions, there is considerably more to do.

"There have been some delays for market participants due to uncertainty about how the market operators may respond, and the services they will provide during an outage," she explained.

"ASX's consultation paper (the first of three) on its proposed improvements should help to address some of this uncertainty."

ASIC's expectations on market outages coincide with other important changes in the industry, including the replacement of the clearing house electronic sub register system (CHESS), Cboe's technology upgrade and the implementation of new market integrity rules.

While these are important competing priorities, they have become interrelated, and ASIC said market operators and participants should plan to implement these initiatives in a reasonable timeframe.

"By early to mid-2023, we anticipate that all market participants will have arrangements for at least new orders to trade on an alternative market during an outage, and that market operators will support this outcome," Press added.

The regulator said that about 74% of equity market trading sample participants (from a pool of 90%) had already met expectations or were progressing the necessary changes.

The remaining 26% are scoping the required work and many are reliant on the capabilities provided by third-party vendors.

In conjunction with the publication of its report, ASIC will be sending letters to several market operators and market participants requesting them to develop a response to the expectations.

"In 2022, we will continue to monitor market operators' and market participants' progress in taking steps to implement our expectations and enhance the resilience and robustness of Australia's equity market," the report concluded.

Read more: ASICASXDanielle Press
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC prosecutes market manipulator
Former adviser charged over faked books
ASIC obtains orders to freeze assets
Performance test comms criticised
ASIC releases CCIV guidelines
Corporate advisor charged over $2m theft
Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims
May exam sees 43% pass rate
Barred adviser breaches ASIC order
Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA

Editor's Choice

CareSuper grows leadership team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $20 billion industry fund has welcomed former TelstraSuper executive Jean-Luc Ambrosi to the newly created role of chief experience officer and appointed Christine Nguyen as chief risk officer.

AMP completes Resolution Life divestment

ANDREW MCKEAN
AMP has completed the divestment of its remaining equity interest (19.3%) in Resolution Life Australasia to Resolution Life Group.

Advisers optimistic for the future: Natixis IM

CHLOE WALKER
Australian financial advisers believe they will grow their business by 5% this year and 11% over the next three years, according to the 2022 Global Survey of Financial Professionals by Natixis Investment Managers.

Neobank Volt closes its doors

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian neobank Volt, the first of its kind to receive a full banking licence from APRA, is closing its doors and urging customers to withdraw all funds from accounts before July 5.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.