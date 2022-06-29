ASIC urges market to improve outage resilience

ASIC is calling on market operators and participants to continue implementing and improving the resilience of the Australian equity market during outages.

ASIC released the findings of its review into the ASX outage in November 2020 and other incidents at the time.

"The ASX broadly adhered to its procedures for incident management, including its communications protocol, during the 2020 market outage," ASIC's report stated.

However, it added that only $567 million in equities was traded on the market outage day, including just $14 million after the ASX closed, compared with the average of $10 billion per day in the prior week.

"Average bid-offer spreads on Chi-X after the ASX closed were around 20 times usual levels. The minimal level of liquidity and trading that continued elsewhere shows that further work is required by ASX and other stakeholders to enable sustained trading to continue on alternative trading venues in the event of a market outage."

ASIC said it expected that all market operators and participants would consider how to facilitate trading on alternative trading venues during a market outage.

"This is especially the case for client orders that have not been submitted to the market with an outage. However, consideration should also be given to whether and how to redeploy unexecuted orders that were submitted to the affected market before the outage," ASIC said.

The regulator outlined its findings and expectations, and the ASX said it intended to consult in three stages on the issues raised including incident communication, session states, order and trade positions, intraday checkpoints, cut-off times, and business continuity planning and IT disaster recovery.

ASIC's report said procedures for session states should be refined during market outages, including clear thresholds for moving to a session state that accommodates participant interaction, and how and when this will be re-assessed on an outage day.

The report further explained that trade confirmation and order status, including playbooks and alternative systems and data format policies, should be refined, ensuring information is available, accessible and accurate.

ASIC added that there needed to be a protocol for intraday checkpoints during a market outage, including a final cut-off time after which the market would not be reopened.

It also said that business continuity plan testing needed to include stimulated market outage events to enable participants to develop test cases and practice recovery strategies or switching to alternative arrangements for critical dependencies.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said despite progress and the market balancing changes and volatile trading conditions, there is considerably more to do.

"There have been some delays for market participants due to uncertainty about how the market operators may respond, and the services they will provide during an outage," she explained.

"ASX's consultation paper (the first of three) on its proposed improvements should help to address some of this uncertainty."

ASIC's expectations on market outages coincide with other important changes in the industry, including the replacement of the clearing house electronic sub register system (CHESS), Cboe's technology upgrade and the implementation of new market integrity rules.

While these are important competing priorities, they have become interrelated, and ASIC said market operators and participants should plan to implement these initiatives in a reasonable timeframe.

"By early to mid-2023, we anticipate that all market participants will have arrangements for at least new orders to trade on an alternative market during an outage, and that market operators will support this outcome," Press added.

The regulator said that about 74% of equity market trading sample participants (from a pool of 90%) had already met expectations or were progressing the necessary changes.

The remaining 26% are scoping the required work and many are reliant on the capabilities provided by third-party vendors.

In conjunction with the publication of its report, ASIC will be sending letters to several market operators and market participants requesting them to develop a response to the expectations.

"In 2022, we will continue to monitor market operators' and market participants' progress in taking steps to implement our expectations and enhance the resilience and robustness of Australia's equity market," the report concluded.