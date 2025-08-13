Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC to review RG97 to boost property supply

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 AUG 2025   12:38PM

ASIC is reviewing the need for superannuation funds to include stamp duty payments in fee disclosures in a bid to boost their investment in property.

Super funds have long held concerns that obligations under Regulatory Guide 97: Disclosing fees and costs in PDSs and periodic statements (RG97) can negatively impact their performance test results.

As it stands, super funds must disclose all transactional and operational costs associated with an investment. When it comes to unlisted property, like domestic housing supply, stamp duty costs must be disclosed as a transaction cost, while for listed property it is rolled into the overall fee disclosure.

As a result, investments can appear more expensive on paper, which discourages funds from investing more in property despite the appetite being there. Before RG97 was introduced, allocations sat at about 13%; today, they're about half that.

The regulator said it will look to make appropriate changes to the requirements without undermining disclosures.

"This is exactly the sort of actionable idea to address regulatory issues ASIC is open to testing," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"We want to ensure red tape isn't unnecessarily holding back investments."

The review will also consider whether class order relief should be given to ensure consistency across how internally and externally managed private credit investments are disclosed.

"A change like that could encourage internal management meaning lower costs for superannuation members as well as continuing to support safe credit growth for business borrowers," Longo said.

According to the Property Council of Australia, excluding stamp duty from RG97 disclosure obligations could unlock about $10 billion for up to 35,000 new homes over the next five years.

It has argued that stamp duty should still be reported, but not as a fee. Rather, it should be disclosed separately "as the unavoidable tax it is."

Property Council of Australia chief executive Mike Zorbas said doing so would be a zero-cost, high-benefit improvement to the regulation.

"Critically, and rarely amongst federal politicians, the Minister for Housing and Cities understands the importance of institutional investment into the work of Australian companies building and shaping our cities, to give us the housing, offices, industrial parks or shopping centres our growing cities need," he said.

"Currently, superannuation funds are being penalised for investing our money in Australian housing, offices, industrial parks and shopping malls - all vital to world-class, productive cities.

"ASIC is to be commended for reviewing the current rules, which make super funds' housing investments look more expensive than they are. It creates an uneven playing field."

Also responding, Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Mary Delahunty said such a reform is exactly the kind of change needed to unlock the super sector's role in boosting national productivity.

"Stamp duty is fundamentally different to other transaction costs covered by RG97. It's an unavoidable tax that cannot be reduced through efficient portfolio management or changing investment strategies. Treating it equivalently to management fees creates misleading cost comparisons and makes residential property investments appear less competitive," she said.

"This is a small regulatory tweak about where stamp duty disclosure sits - the duty will still be still paid, but it won't distort investment comparisons. This will allow significantly more of the $40 billion in capital the superannuation sector deploys quarterly to flow toward residential property investments, enhancing overall economic productivity."

ASIC is inviting industry representatives to participate in the review, as well as Treasury, to report by November 30. Direct submissions from experts and key stakeholders will be sought, it said.

