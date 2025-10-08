Newspaper icon
ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 OCT 2025   11:52AM

Too many auditors are failing the independence test and breaching conflicts of interest obligations, according to an ASIC investigation.

A review of 15 audit firms saw nine did not meet rotation requirements while five of them had "relevant relationships" with their clients.

Certain auditors, for example, held officeholder positions while auditing the client but stated that they only handled particular tasks associated with the officeholder role.

"However, holding any such role or even partial performance of officeholder duties may still constitute a prohibited relationship and threaten independence," ASIC said.

Report 817 Building trust: Auditor compliance with independence and conflict of interest obligations names the firms under the spotlight, which included the audit units of BDO, EY, KPMG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Hall Chadwick, Pitcher Partners, PwC, Grant Thornton, Kelly Partners and Nexia.

None of the 15 auditors proactively reported the potential breaches to ASIC, despite receiving a reminder from the regulator last October.

Following the review, Nexia Perth was ordered to pay $78,250 this month for failing to audit a listed company in line with ethical and independent standards.

ASIC also accepted three court enforceable undertakings for multiple auditor rotation breaches from Hall Chadwick (NSW).

While independence requirements are prescriptive under the Corporations Act 2001, ASIC said the legal framework "requires that auditors ensure that they are unaffected, and are seen to be unaffected, by influences that could compromise their professional judgement with the entities they audit."

BDO was the auditor of defunct Keystone Asset Management, the responsible entity of the Shield Master Fund.

When the Federal Court appointed new receivers and administrators in September 2024, BDO found that Keystone failed to maintain proper records resulting in the lodgement of breach reports with ASIC.

ASIC commissioner Kate O'Rourke said auditor independence underpins stakeholder trust and confidence in the audit process and the reliability of the financial information being audited.

"Unfortunately, our review found that many auditors failed to meet the basic independence requirements, and others failed to identify and critically evaluate potential threats to their independence," she said.

"It is not enough for auditors to adopt a tick-a-box approach to complying with these important obligations. They must think more critically about whether they are independent and be alive to even the perception that their independence is compromised."

ASIC will continue to investigate potential breaches of independence and conflicts of interest obligations and take compliance or enforcement actions as appropriate. ASIC has several inquiries underway because of this surveillance.

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

ANGELIQUE MINAS
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard have partnered to launch four low-cost ETF models in Australia.

Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

MATTHEW WAI
Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
