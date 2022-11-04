ASIC probes super fund, investment manager greenwashing

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the market regulator is currently investigating several listed companies, super funds, and managed funds for potential greenwashing.

"Only last week we issued our first greenwashing penalty, and we're currently investigating a number of listed entities, super funds, and managed funds in relation to their claimed green credentials," Longo said in a speech at the ASIC Annual Forum.

Last week, ASIC took its first action for greenwashing against ASX-listed energy company Tlou Energy.

Tlou paid a total of $53,280 to comply with four infringement notices issued by ASIC over concerns about alleged false or misleading sustainability-related statements made to the ASX in October 2021.

Longo noted that there is strong investor demand for climate-related disclosure to help investors make capital allocation decisions, and ASIC's task is to "ensure that there is integrity, trust and confidence in sustainable finance-related products, services, and disclosure practices."

"Approximately 80% of global GDP is now covered by a net zero target. The Australian Parliament legislated a target of a 43% reduction in emissions by 2030," Longo said. "Meeting these targets will demand enormous investment, which will be channelled through the markets and entities regulated by ASIC."

Longo said central banks "now suggest that climate policy sits alongside fiscal and monetary policy, as the third pillar of macro-economic policy."

ASIC's strategy has three features - enforcing existing laws, including identifying greenwashing targets for enforcement action; contributing to proposed domestic law reform and guidance, "informed by our engagement with international and domestic stakeholders," and planning for the future "by further developing ASIC's medium to long-term strategic approach in this space, and by strengthening our own capabilities."

"The way companies, consumers and regulators around the world respond to these issues will continue to evolve over time," Longo said. "We too must remain ready to respond and adapt."

Earlier in the year, ASIC issued Information Sheet 271, which focused on greenwashing and improving practices on ESG disclosure in listed entities, managed funds and superannuation.

The information sheet was the result of a review ASIC has conducted into the wealth management industry. When issued, ASIC flagged it would take enforcement action in cases of "egregious conduct."