Regulatory

ASIC cancels AFSL of Future Asset Management

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 12 NOV 2021   12:17PM

The regulator has stripped Future Asset Management International of its licence to operate.

ASIC cancelled the firm's Australian financial services licence because it is in liquidation.

Future AM International is the responsible entity for Future Asset Holding Fund, Future Conservation Fund, Future Medical Fund, Future Investment Fund and Future Mortgage Income Fund.

These funds will be wound up and the liquidators will have the power to investigate the funds' affairs and assets.

Future AM International has held an AFSL since 2012.

Headquartered on the Gold Coast in Queensland, the firm described itself as a privately owned boutique Australian fund manager which managed specialist investment funds.

It offered responsible entity and marketing services to retail and wholesale markets.

Gary Scallan was listed as Future AM International's chair and chief executive.

Christopher John Baskerville of Jirsch Sutherland Pty Ltd was appointed liquidator to the firm.

Future AM International can dispute ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

