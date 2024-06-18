Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC appeals judge's call to not penalise Block Earner

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 18 JUN 2024   11:53AM

ASIC is appealing the Federal Court's recent decision to not issue a penalty to Block Earner after it was found to have provided unlicensed financial services.

In November 2022, ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against Block Earner, which offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets, alleging Block Earner was running an unregistered managed investment scheme.

In February this year, the Federal Court agreed Block Earner had operated a managed investment scheme without a licence. However, at sentencing in June, Judge Jackman relieved the company of any liability to pay a fine.

Judge Jackman said the company acted honestly and not carelessly in offering the product, and that Block Earner was not "careless or imprudent, let alone guilty of carelessness or imprudence of such a degree as to demonstrate that no genuine attempt at all had been made to carry out the requirements of the Act or the general law." His reasons for this were that, among other things, Block Earner sought legal advice.

The judge said that even if he hadn't granted the relief, he would not have awarded any penalty, citing Block Earner's "constrained financial circumstances" and concerns it would be oppressive rather than deterrent.

However, ASIC today confirmed it has filed an appeal, saying the judge erred in relieving the company from liability.

ASIC said the judge erred when "inferring that Block Earner relied on legal advice in forming a view that there was no identified risk that the Earner product would breach any laws or regulations when it did not lead evidence to that effect... and drawing inferences favourable to the respondent as to the scope, effect and limitations of the legal advice without tender by the respondent of that advice."

ASIC also said the judge erred given Block Earner profited from the contraventions it was found guilty of, and in holding that the regulatory complexity was a consideration even where the respondent perceived regulatory uncertainty but deliberately engaged in the conduct in pursuit of profits. ASIC also questioned the judge's reliance on a Block Earner press release as grounds for relief despite no evidence "anyone formed an erroneous belief based on that press release."

Further, ASIC also highlighted the judge's comments about how he would not have issued a penalty even without the relief as grounds for appeal, saying "to impose no penalty failed to give effect to the purposes of specific and general deterrence" and "the evidence did not establish that any penalty would have been oppressive."

ASIC is seeking a penalty of $350,000 or other amount seen fit by the court and for Block Earner to pay its costs incurred since 9 February 2024 and its costs of appeal.

Read more: Block EarnerASICFederal CourtJudge Jackman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Block Earner dodges massive fine
Active Super found guilty of greenwashing
Will ASIC use AI for advice compliance monitoring?
Advisers call for apology from Super Members Council
ASIC issues first stop order for crowd funding
ASX advances CHESS replacement project
GST rebate changes worsens cost of advice: SMSFA
Australian Unity lashed by ASIC over TMD questionnaire
More businesses fold, unpaid super recovery measure to launch
ASIC cancels AFSL of XTrade

Editor's Choice

JPMAM, iCapital launch new private market fund for wholesale investors

ANDREW MCKEAN
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and iCapital have launched a new Australian domiciled fund designed to afford wholesale investors access to small to mid-market private equity opportunities.

Betashares captures most net flows in managed funds industry

ANDREW MCKEAN
Betashares has commandeered the top spot for net flows among all investment managers in the managed funds industry.

ASIC appeals judge's call to not penalise Block Earner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC is appealing the Federal Court's recent decision to not issue a penalty to Block Earner after it was found to have provided unlicensed financial services.

Average super balances fall

ELIZA BAVIN
Australian Taxation Office data found the average super balance has fallen, as it also revealed the highest paid professions in the nation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach