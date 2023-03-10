Newspaper icon
APRA preserves life insurance prudential standards

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAR 2023   12:49PM

APRA will maintain four life insurance prudential standards following a brief consultation period.

The prudential regulator flagged it was relatively satisfied with four prudential standards - Prudential Standard LPS 100 Solvency Standard; Prudential Standard LPS 115 Capital Adequacy: Insurance Risk Charge; Prudential Standard LPS 360 Termination Values, Minimum Surrender Values and Paid-up Values; and Prudential Standard LPS 370 Cost of Investment Performance Guarantees - which were due to sunset on 1 April 2023.

APRA received only two responses from life insurers during the consultation.

"The respondents agreed with APRA's assessment that the four standards remained broadly fit for purpose," APRA's response letter read.

"A small number of suggestions were made in relation to one standard, LPS 360, with proposed technical modifications that would impact specific entities. APRA has decided to not incorporate these suggestions at this stage but will consider these further when reviewing the insurance prudential framework as part of its strategic initiative to Modernise the Prudential Architecture (MPA)."

According to its 2023 supervision priorities in superannuation, APRA said it is focused on rectifying sub-standard practices, eradicating unacceptable performance, and influencing improved retirement outcomes.

Board capabilities, tenure, management of conflicts of interest and strength of internal control systems, including through targeted supervisory actions where sub-standard practices are identified, are all under the watchdog's radar.

Together with ASIC, APRA said it also endeavours to influence improved retirement outcomes in the new year.

Both regulators will review how trustees have implemented the Retirement Income Covenant within their business strategies and operations, for the benefit of members, and to ensure trustees take steps to address deficiencies when they are identified.

