APRA intensifies scrutiny of underperformers

The prudential regulator is cracking down further on the superannuation funds that failed the performance test, chair Wayne Byres warned this morning.

Last week, APRA named 13 super funds that failed its inaugural performance test. The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics inquiry heard that the 13 funds must provide a report to APRA identifying the causes of their underperformance and how they plan to address them.

"Trustees have to monitor their products closely and report important information to APRA - including relating to the movement of members and outflow of funds," he said.

APRA will also sharpen its assessment of the best financial interest duty (BFID) so that trustees must have regard to members' financial interest first and foremost beyond other non-financial interests. Another upcoming change is the reverse onus of proof.

"This change, coupled with the positive obligations under BFID, in practice will require trustees to be able to demonstrate that their decisions to invest or spend members' funds are based on well-rounded analysis of expected member financial benefits. Over the period ahead, APRA will be revising its standards and guidance in a number of areas to make sure they are aligned with the new legislative provisions," he said.

The inquiry also heard the reasons why super funds were either given a pass or fail result - and not a specific score.

APRA board member Margaret Cole and executive director of superannuation Suzanne Smith, who also appeared at the inquiry, explained that the legislation mandated APRA to provide either a pass or fail.

Smith said that the performance test calculations were provided to super funds and that "the information won't be a surprise to them".

Many in the industry assumed that super funds that failed the annual APRA heat map test were sure to fail the performance test.

"There were different parameters for the performance test, I think that is the first point to make," Cole said.

Cole added that APRA received numerous resubmissions of performance data from the funds, some having to correctly recategorise data.

"[We] considered every [resubmission] that came in and tested them and made sure that the governance around resubmissions was correct and that the boards had considered the requirement or the request for a resubmission," she said.