NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
APRA delays insurance in super guidance
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 JAN 2021   11:56AM

The prudential regulator has released an updated draft guidance for insurance in superannuation as part of its consultation period, delaying the commencement date by six months.

Several changes have been made the original document released in November last year after taking on board suggestions from those in the industry.

The guidance, Prudential Standard SPS 250 Insurance in Superannuation, seeks to establish requirements for an RSE licensee with respect to making insurance benefits available to beneficiaries.

Feedback from the November 2019 consultation, which closed on 3 February 2020, broadly supported the proposed amendments, which largely reflected recommendations of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry and the findings of APRA's post-implementation review of the superannuation prudential framework," APRA said.

Various changes have been made to the draft guidance, one of which is a revised date of commencement, which has been pushed back from 1 July 2021 to 1 January 2022.

Additionally, the new document separates the independent certification requirements into two paragraphs; one for connected entities and the other for 'priority or privilege' arrangements with non-related parties.

It also recast some of the independent certification requirements including 'the best interests of beneficiaries', the signoff of legal and regulatory requirements, and narrowing the requirements for 'priority and privilege' arrangements.

It clarifies the timing requirements for obtaining an independent certification and for providing it to APRA and amending the requirement for the independent review cycle from a biennial requirement to a triennial requirement.

Finally, the revisions included that related party arrangements already in force on the effective date of the revised SPS 250 must seek an independent certification within 12 months of that date.

"In responding to the consultation, industry sought guidance on many of the proposed amendments, particularly in respect of the independent certification requirements and the meaning of priority and privilege in non-related party insurance arrangements," APRA said.

The regulator said it received 11 submissions in response to its first draft of the guidance.

"APRA has responded to this feedback by amending our proposals in revised draft SPS 250 and by issuing a proposed draft SPG 250, providing guidance on these new requirements," it said.

"A detailed response to all submissions, including from this second consultation, will be provided as a Response Paper, expected to be issued in mid-2021."

Read more: APRAInsuranceSuperannuationFinancial ServicesMisconductPrudential StandardRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
Rice Warner weighs in on Your Future, Your Super
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
Super fund targets homegrown opportunities
Super funds boost stake in US toll roads
ATO releases finding from super survey
Hume advocates for affordable advice
BNP Paribas to offer initial margin services
QLD super funds advance merger
APRA Connect to go live in 2021
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   2:11PM
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Global equities continue to soar: Report
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Global equities fared better than Australian equities in the three years to September on a risk adjusted-basis, a new RMetrics report finds.
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
Raiz has introduced a new custom portfolio option that will enable clients to gain more control over their portfolio allocations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1QaXuT9Z