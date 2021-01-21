APRA delays insurance in super guidance

The prudential regulator has released an updated draft guidance for insurance in superannuation as part of its consultation period, delaying the commencement date by six months.

Several changes have been made the original document released in November last year after taking on board suggestions from those in the industry.

The guidance, Prudential Standard SPS 250 Insurance in Superannuation, seeks to establish requirements for an RSE licensee with respect to making insurance benefits available to beneficiaries.

Feedback from the November 2019 consultation, which closed on 3 February 2020, broadly supported the proposed amendments, which largely reflected recommendations of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry and the findings of APRA's post-implementation review of the superannuation prudential framework," APRA said.

Various changes have been made to the draft guidance, one of which is a revised date of commencement, which has been pushed back from 1 July 2021 to 1 January 2022.

Additionally, the new document separates the independent certification requirements into two paragraphs; one for connected entities and the other for 'priority or privilege' arrangements with non-related parties.

It also recast some of the independent certification requirements including 'the best interests of beneficiaries', the signoff of legal and regulatory requirements, and narrowing the requirements for 'priority and privilege' arrangements.

It clarifies the timing requirements for obtaining an independent certification and for providing it to APRA and amending the requirement for the independent review cycle from a biennial requirement to a triennial requirement.

Finally, the revisions included that related party arrangements already in force on the effective date of the revised SPS 250 must seek an independent certification within 12 months of that date.

"In responding to the consultation, industry sought guidance on many of the proposed amendments, particularly in respect of the independent certification requirements and the meaning of priority and privilege in non-related party insurance arrangements," APRA said.

The regulator said it received 11 submissions in response to its first draft of the guidance.

"APRA has responded to this feedback by amending our proposals in revised draft SPS 250 and by issuing a proposed draft SPG 250, providing guidance on these new requirements," it said.

"A detailed response to all submissions, including from this second consultation, will be provided as a Response Paper, expected to be issued in mid-2021."