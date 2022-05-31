AMP establishes AMP Investments

With the transfer of the AMP Capital multi-asset group into its wealth management business now complete, AMP has created AMP Investments.

Run by chief investment officer Anna Shelley, AMP Investments oversees $84.7 billion in assets which includes funds held in superannuation for more than one million Australians, as well as on platform and in investments for external institutional and retail client.

The AMP Investments team is made up of former AMP Capital multi-asset staff, including chief economist Shane Oliver, and external hires. These include head of portfolio management Stuart Eliot who joined in April from Pendal where he was senior portfolio manager of multi-asset investments.

The transfer of the multi-asset group team follows the sale of AMP Capital's two core business units recently; its international infrastructure equity business went to DigitalBridge while Dexus snapped up the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business.

AMP Wealth Management chief executive Scott Hartley said this marks an important milestone for AMP and its transformation strategy.

"The team has strong capability across all asset classes, including responsible investment, which will be an increasing focus as more and more Australians seek to align their investments with their values," he said.

"Working closely with the trustee, AMP's business now has end-to-end oversight and accountability for investment management, including investment strategy, investment performance and ensuring member fees are competitively low."

Touching on the wider transformation strategy at the company's annual general meeting earlier this year, AMP chief executive Alexis George said the group will launch new retirement offerings later this year, saying AMP plans to be a leader in that space.

She added that the group is reshaping its operating model to be "less bureaucratic, more nimble and more appropriate" for the smaller business it will be moving forward.