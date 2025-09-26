AFCA temporarily reinstates UGC to address complaints

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has reinstated United Global Capital's (UGC) membership until 31 March 2026, to ensure consumers can lodge complaints regarding Shield and First Guardian Master Fund.

UGC was expelled from AFCA membership in May 2025 after entering liquidation and cancellation of its AFS licence. However, many consumers were unable to lodge complaints in time as they did not understand the connection between the financial advice they received to the collapse of Shield and First Guardian.

AFCA said the decision comes under exceptional circumstances and will help consumers to lodge a complaint where they're concerned about the advice received from UGC.

The decision by AFCA comes after Macquarie said it is committed to reimbursing 3000 of its members who were impacted by the collapse of Shield. Macquarie oversaw about $321 million of the super savings invested in Shield.

Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino said Macquarie's action will enable affected customers to access savings without lengthy and costly court proceedings. However, he also acknowledged it remains a destressing time for many investors not covered under this action.

"As minister I am also engaging regularly with ASIC, my department, and with key industry stakeholder groups on how we can work together with the sectors to implement sensible reforms that better protect consumers in the future," he said.

Mulino noted that government is looking into failure at every step of the value chain, including lead generators, financial advisers, superannuation trustees, auditors, managed investment schemes and research houses.

This, despite the government opting to drop its planned inquiry into the collapse of wealth management firms, namely Dixon Advisory.

ASIC's investigation into UGC had found it advised prospective clients to establish SMSFs and invest into speculative schemes, which Joel Hewish, the sole director of UGC, had interests in. He has been banned from working in the industry for 10 years.

The failure of UGC has been a key driver of the spike in the 2026 Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) levy estimates, tipped to be around $70 million.