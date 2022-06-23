Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Young investors undeterred by volatility: Data

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUN 2022   12:25PM

Despite an ever-increasing market of volatility and ongoing macroeconomic instability, young investors are buying shares 10 times more often than selling this year, according to insights from investment platform Pearler.

In fact, buy orders on Pearler for investors in their late 20s to early 40s have outpaced sell orders 8 to 1, as younger investors continue to build wealth.

"The heightened market volatility this year has presented many challenges for younger investors who are looking to grow and accumulate wealth rather than protect it," Pearler co-founder Nick Nicolaides said.

"However, despite these setbacks, what we see is that investors on our platform have continued to trade, buying at a rate of 89% versus 11% sells."

Month to month, Nicolaides said it's been interesting to see how continued negative news has played a role.

"In February and March, we saw investors largely brush off the macro fears, with inflows at 91% of all transactions. April saw some slight attrition at 88% but that has rebounded back to 90%," he said.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

While older investors look to protect their wealth as they approach retirement, younger investors who are starting their investment journey or who are still early in the accumulation phase are obviously concerned that the opportunities for wealth accumulation are drying up compared to previous generations.

"Today younger investors have access to financial information and news across various sources," Nicolaides said.

"This knowledge and the current economic climate are a catalyst encouraging investors to take a more active approach to managing wealth and build diversified portfolios."

In addition, Pearler research indicates that Millennial women are picking up share investing at the same rate as men, despite having to overcome a 36% wage gap.

"Our recent research shows that both women and men hold an average 2.5 assets, invest once a month, and allocate about 70% of their portfolio to ETFs," Nicolaides said.

Pearler head of product Ana Kresina added: "We've seen financial independence blow up as a theme for young people, particularly women, who are becoming more proactive in dealing with historical hurdles like lower wages, minimum cheque sizes, access to education and support."

Kresina said that alongside allocating a higher portion of their already reduced income to investing, what is also interesting is the product choice difference between men and women.

"What stands out, also, is that women are investing in ESG ETFs at a rate greater than double that of their male counterparts," Kresina said.

"What we are hearing and then seeing in the data is that younger investors, especially women, want to make more ethical investment choices when considering their future - it's something investors feel very strongly about."

Read more: PearlerAna KresinaNick Nicolaides
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New trading platform to launch

Editor's Choice

50% of advisers now offering ESG advice

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
Almost half of all financial advisers are now providing ESG investment advice, according to a new report.

Super trustees face rough seas ahead: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:33PM
In a speech at the Trans-Tasman Business Circle 'Meet the regulators' event, APRA chair Wayne Byres said to expect the performance of super trustees to continue to be the subject of intense scrutiny.

Apollo secures Hostplus mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:20PM
Apollo Global Management has entered a strategic partnership with Hostplus to launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy.

ABE releases Rolls Royce bond

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
It's one of the most luxurious automotive brands in the world and it now has its own bond linked security from the Australian Bond Exchange.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.