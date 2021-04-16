Women participation rate booms

Women's participation in the workforce has reached a record high of 61.8%, the latest employment statistics show.

Citing new Australian Bureau of Statistics unemployment figures, Senator Hume said Australia has achieved the highest female participation rate in the workforce ever at 61.8%, up from February data's data of 61.4%.

Overall, the unemployment declined to 5.6%, down from 5.8% month on month, with around 71,000 jobs created. Of those, 55,400 or 78% were filled by women. Female rates of underemployment have also fallen to the lowest level in over seven years.

Hume praised her government for delivering to the economics needs of women.

"Increasing female participation in the workforce is key to enhancing women's economic security, and that is exactly what the Morrison Government is achieving," she said.

Hume took on the responsibilities for women's economic security in late March, in addition to her portfolios of superannuation, financial services and the digital economy.

Amid the former attorney-general Christian Porter historic rape allegations, Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejigged several cabinet positions taken on by women, which includes Hume's new responsibility.

Minister for employment Michaelia Cash replaced Christian Porter as attorney-general and industrial relations. Minister for industry, science and technology Karen Andrews is the new home affairs minister.

Assistant minister to the attorney general Amanda Stoker took on the additional roles of assistant ministers to the industrial relations minister and minister for women.

Families and social services minister Anne Ruston added to her title minister for women's safety in cabinet.