Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Wilsons Advisory fined $550k by ASIC MDP

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023   1:02PM

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking paid the significant penalty which was issued by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP) after it found the firm to have incorrectly reported many trades as Trade with Price Improvement (TWPI).

The $548,328 penalty was paid to comply with an infringement notice the MDP issued Wilsons following a review of transactions found 2306 trades were executed away from an order book and reported as TWPI when the trades did not actually provide price improvement over the best available bid or offer prices.

The transactions that caught ASIC's eye occurred over a three-week period in March 2022. After ASIC raised concerns over the transactions, Wilsons told the regulator it did not have a specific post-trade alert in place to identify the issue, meaning it went undetected. In fact, the issue had gone undetected for about two years before the regulator flagged it, ASIC said.

TWPI is an exception under ASIC's market integrity rules where trades in equity market products are otherwise required to be matched on an order book of a market and have pre-trade transparency.

The MDP described Wilsons' conduct as serious and "at the high end of careless rather than as reckless or intentional." It said the firm was overly reliant on its trading representatives as a control and should have had more robust risk management systems in place.

That said, ASIC added that Wilsons had an otherwise sound compliance culture and acted swiftly once made aware of the issue, undertaking a thorough review of trading history and compiling a breach report for the regulator. ASIC said it has also retrained its trading representatives and adding system controls.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Paying the fine is not an admission of guilt on Wilsons' part, ASIC noted.

Read more: ASICWilsons AdvisoryMarkets Disciplinary Panel
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser sentenced over accessing client accounts
Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court
AAT upholds AFSL cancellation
ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP status
APRA outlines 2023 super priorities
FPA, SMSFA launch specialist pathway
ASIC bans Gold Coast businessman
Former planner pleads guilty to dishonest conduct
Court ruling reiterates need to comply with AFCA
APRA slaps conditions on Diversa

Editor's Choice

Wilsons Advisory fined $550k by ASIC MDP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking paid the significant penalty which was issued by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP) after it found the firm to have incorrectly reported many trades as Trade with Price Improvement (TWPI).

CareSuper appoints head of equities

ELIZABETH FRY
After 15 years at Victorian Funds Management Corporation, Gary Wong has left to join CareSuper as head of equities.

AMP completes infrastructure equity business sale

ANDREW MCKEAN
AMP has completed the sale of the Collimate Capital international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Group.

Adviser sentenced over accessing client accounts

CHLOE WALKER
Former financial adviser John Wertheimer has been convicted and sentenced for making unauthorised client transactions on the Netwealth platform.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.