Wilsons Advisory fined $550k by ASIC MDP

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking paid the significant penalty which was issued by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP) after it found the firm to have incorrectly reported many trades as Trade with Price Improvement (TWPI).

The $548,328 penalty was paid to comply with an infringement notice the MDP issued Wilsons following a review of transactions found 2306 trades were executed away from an order book and reported as TWPI when the trades did not actually provide price improvement over the best available bid or offer prices.

The transactions that caught ASIC's eye occurred over a three-week period in March 2022. After ASIC raised concerns over the transactions, Wilsons told the regulator it did not have a specific post-trade alert in place to identify the issue, meaning it went undetected. In fact, the issue had gone undetected for about two years before the regulator flagged it, ASIC said.

TWPI is an exception under ASIC's market integrity rules where trades in equity market products are otherwise required to be matched on an order book of a market and have pre-trade transparency.

The MDP described Wilsons' conduct as serious and "at the high end of careless rather than as reckless or intentional." It said the firm was overly reliant on its trading representatives as a control and should have had more robust risk management systems in place.

That said, ASIC added that Wilsons had an otherwise sound compliance culture and acted swiftly once made aware of the issue, undertaking a thorough review of trading history and compiling a breach report for the regulator. ASIC said it has also retrained its trading representatives and adding system controls.

Paying the fine is not an admission of guilt on Wilsons' part, ASIC noted.