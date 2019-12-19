NEWS
Financial Planning
What you read in 2019: Financial advice
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   12:43PM

There wasn't a dull day to be had in Australia's financial advice industry in 2019, but unfortunately it was rarely a good thing.

We are bidding farewell to the year that is likely to be remembered as one financial advisers would rather forget.

We've seen the major institutions restructure their wealth functions, with many heading for the exit. We've seen the banning of grandfathered commissions and continued reduction in life insurance commissions. We've seen major increases to compliance requirements imposed upon practices, making it more difficult to run an advice business and still turn a profit.

And sadly, we've seen many financial advisers who have dedicated decades of their lives to a single licensee given just 30 days to pack up and go. Oh, and don't let the diminished multiple hit you on the way out.

It's been a tough year to be a financial adviser. This has been reflected in the feedback we've received from readers and, as you can see below, it's been reflected in the stories we've seen resonate with them too.

1. Westpac mulls sale of in-house planners

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

In February, Financial Standard exclusively revealed Westpac was considering the sale of its in-house planning division. At the time, Westpac confirmed it was exploring options for Westpac Financial Planning, but what eventuated was even bigger.

The following month the group sold off part of its advice arm to Viridian Advisory and shuttered its aligned dealer groups, Magnitude and Securitor.

Advisers were given the option of going elsewhere, though many ultimately made the transition to Viridian, with many having already moved to the Melbourne-based licence in the preceding months.

2. Financial adviser salaries revealed

In April, the Financial Adviser Salary Guide from Kaizen Recruitment revealed a senior adviser with more than 10 years' experience and five years in their current role could expect annual remuneration in the realm of $120-$160,000.

Kaizen said benchmark salaries are now most likely calculated using a scorecard that looks at both financial and non-financial performance metrics, such as compliance ratings and client retention.

The report also revealed the benchmark salaries for associate advisers, paraplanners and client service officers.

3. Major advice licensee in possible best interest breach

SMSF Advisers Network had additional licence conditions imposed after ASIC surveillance spurred concerns the licensee had inadequate supervision processes in place to ensure advice provided by its representatives was in the best interests of clients.

It came after the number of advisers licenced by the group grew significantly in a rather short amount of time.

According to Rainmaker analysis of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register, SMSF Advisers Network has 1043 advisers on its books, as at April 2019. It had added 219 advisers in just 12 months.

4. Westpac exits personal advice, restructures leadership

Following on from our top story of the year, in mid-March Westpac announced it was exiting personal advice and bringing BT Financial Group back in-house.

About 175 BT Financial Advice staff transitioned to Viridian, including 90 advisers.

The move saw the departure of BT Financial Group chief executive Brad Cooper, BT Financial Advice chief Mike Wright and Westpac consumer bank chief executive George Frazis.

5. Grandfathered commissions to be banned

Hot on the heels of the Royal Commission's final report, in early February Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg declared grandfathered commissions would be banned from 1 January 2021.

Further, from the same date, payments of any previously grandfathered conflicted remuneration still in contracts will instead be required to be rebated to applicable clients where the applicable client can reasonably be identified.

The legislation was tabled later in the year and passed both houses of parliament on October 14.

6. NAB, Nippon lock heads over MLC

In May, it was revealed NAB and Nippon were struggling with agree on spinning MLC off as a standalone entity. NAB confirmed in financial results it was amid disputing contractual obligations.

There are agreements in place for NAB to distribute life insurance products and continue to use the MLC brand, but is on a mission to divest its holding.

7. AMP advice lead rejects AMPFPA claims

In early August AMP announced its plans to reshape its advice offering, including the highly contentious changes to BOLR terms (more detail below).

Shortly after, the then-head of AMP's advice business, Alex Wade told Financial Standard AMP had done all that was legally required of it in consulting with the AMP Financial Planning Association on the changes - a claim the AMPFPA was quick to shoot down.

8. Government extends FASEA deadline

At the close of the Association of Financial Advisers' national conference in August, the announcement that many advisers had been waiting for finally came - the deadline to meet new education standards was extended.

Existing advisers received an additional year to complete the FASEA-approved exam and an additional two years to meet FASEA's education requirements.

9. FASEA exam results spark debate

Following the release of the first ever FASEA exam results in August, advisers took to social media to vent about the results.

Even though more than 90% passed, those who completed the exam didn't receive an actual score - just a pass or fail.

Some in the industry questioned when the high pass rate was a slap in the face, while others said the number passing the exam will diminish as those with greater confidence were likely to have sat the exam first.

10. Advisers to bear brunt of AMP failings

After AMP announced its new strategy, it soon became clear who the losers were.

The group said it would recalculate multiples offered to advisers as part of longstanding buy-back agreements.

Financial Standard understands AMP directed compliance staff long before its announcement to begin looking into historic BOLR agreements, specifically targeting those advisers with contracts entitling them to a multiple of 4x recurring revenue.

According to numerous sources, AMP was and continues to investigate these firms with the aim of uncovering past compliance indiscretions, using today's standards to enable them to slash multiples.

