NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Westpac puts Australia on bad banking leaderboard
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 OCT 2020   12:07PM

Global banks have paid out around US$10.5 billion in fines so far this year, with Westpac taking out third place thanks to the AUSTRAC scandal.

The research, provided by Finbold, listed the top 10 biggest fines paid by global banks with US institutions taking out four of the 10 top spots.

Westpac came in at number three after reaching the record breaking deal with AUSTRAC following 23 million breaches of the nation's anti-money laundering laws.

Goldman Sachs was number one, having paid US$3.97 billion in relation to settlement charges in Malaysia against the Wall Street bank for its role in helping to raise hundreds of millions for a sovereign wealth fund that was used as a personal piggy bank.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

The bank was fined $2.5 billion and guaranteed the return of $1.4 billion in assets from the theft of billions of dollars from a Malaysian government fund.

The US's Wells Fargo was in second place, having paid US$2.96 billion this year.  Wells Fargo was hit with the fine by federal authorities in relation to millions of fake accounts created at the bank over many years.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Other nations in the top 10 include Israel's Bank Hapoalim, Sweden's Swedbank and SEB bank, the US's CitiGroup and Cherry Hill, Germany's Deutsche Bank and Canada's Scotiabank.

Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, and its Swiss subsidiary are set to pay a total of US$904 million to state and federal authorities in separate settlements.

One case relates to the bank's role in a massive tax-evasion scheme, while the other concerns its role in a money-laundering conspiracy with soccer federation FIFA.

Sweden's Swedbank was fines EUR360 million for deficiencies in its risk of money laundering in its Baltic operations.

CitiGroup was served a cease and desist order from the US Federal Reserve for falling short of risk management and internal controls.

The order requires CitiGroup to correct practices and the bank agreed to pay US$400 million and must now seek authorisation from the government for any major acquisitions.

Deutsche Bank agreed to pay US$150 million for compliance failures in connection to the banks relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Canada's Scotiabank reached settlement agreements with the US Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over charges of metals market manipulation.

Read more: WestpacCitiGroupDeutsche BankScotiabankSwedbankWells FargoBank HapoalimCherry HillFinboldGoldman Sachs
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac reaches $1.3bn AUSTRAC deal
Westpac consolidates international operations
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
Chief economist update: October rate cut?
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion
Big banks face shareholder action
Macquarie director departs
Banks lose US$635 billion
Uniti ups bid to compete with First State Super
Chief economist update: Australian pessimism eases
Editor's Choice
Industry fund launches new passive options
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:33PM
A $6 billion industry superannuation fund has introduced a range of low-cost, indexed investment options for members as it closes two other options.
AMP names incidents, issues lead
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:06PM
AMP has hired a former CommInsure risk expert to oversee the issues and breaches facing the firm.
Westpac puts Australia on bad banking leaderboard
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
Global banks have paid out around US$10.5 billion in fines so far this year, with Westpac taking out third place thanks to the AUSTRAC scandal.
ASIC reviewing risk advice, pushes for scaled advice
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is conducting a review of life insurance advice and plans to consult with the industry on scaled advice this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7YXctCPn