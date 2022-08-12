Wellington Management hires from GAM Investments

The US$1 trillion asset manager has recruited GAM Investments' senior manager of institutional business.

Sophie McFadyen joins Wellington Management as a local account manager. She was previously senior manager for GAM Investments' local institutional business.

Before her 18 months at GAM, she spent six years at BlackRock in a similar role, serving as vice president of institutional client business.

Before that, she worked at Credit Suisse as an associate of prime services. Her job was to manage the Swiss banking giant's relationships with local hedge funds. She was also tasked with helping global hedge funds looking to raise capital in Australia.

Meantime, Natasha Kewal has departed Wellington Management as an account manager to take up a role at UBS Asset Management.

Reporting to head office, Kewal has been hired as an investment specialist dealing with fixed income.

Earlier, she worked at PIMCO, Colonial First State and Macquarie Bank in a range of marketing and business development roles.

