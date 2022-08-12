Newspaper icon
Wellington Management hires from GAM Investments

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 12 AUG 2022   12:28PM

The US$1 trillion asset manager has recruited GAM Investments' senior manager of institutional business.

Sophie McFadyen joins Wellington Management as a local account manager. She was previously senior manager for GAM Investments' local institutional business.

Before her 18 months at GAM, she spent six years at BlackRock in a similar role, serving as vice president of institutional client business.

Before that, she worked at Credit Suisse as an associate of prime services. Her job was to manage the Swiss banking giant's relationships with local hedge funds. She was also tasked with helping global hedge funds looking to raise capital in Australia.

Meantime, Natasha Kewal has departed Wellington Management as an account manager to take up a role at UBS Asset Management.

Reporting to head office, Kewal has been hired as an investment specialist dealing with fixed income.

Earlier, she worked at PIMCO, Colonial First State and Macquarie Bank in a range of marketing and business development roles.

This article was first published in Industry Moves.

Editor's Choice

HESTA, ISPT ink first direct healthcare property deal

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:24PM
HESTA and Industry Super Property Trust have invested $140 million to develop a medical office building in Melbourne, their first direct property acquisition in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:36PM
Following its recent partnership with Coinbase, BlackRock has doubled down on crypto with the launch of a new Bitcoin private trust for institutional investors.

China records historic trade surplus

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
China has posted a record high trade surplus after another month of strong exports; however, headline inflation continued its upward trend.

