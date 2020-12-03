We've done our part, now it's your turn: Lowe

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe was forced to remind the Standing Committee on Economics that the RBA is not solely responsible for economic recovery and the federal government also needs to pitch in.

Lowe explained that while the economy is recovering better than initially expected, the RBA is limited in the tools it has at its disposal to spur economic activity.

"I believe we can get back to the inflation target and acceptably low unemployment rates, some time over the next half decade," Lowe said.

"I'm not confident we are going to be able to do it tomorrow, but we can do it over time if we have the right policy settings in place."

Lowe said that while the central bank is doing what it can in keeping interest rates low and having a steady supply of credit available, it is structural change that is needed to ensure recovery.

"There are a whole bunch of structural reforms the government is focused on, like training, the digital economy, there's a process for industrial relations reforms. So, these are the types of things we need to focus on to make sure that road to recovery is a strong one," he said.

"We built the bridge through income support and incentives, but for us to continue to outperform other economies, which is a big ask, but we can do it, requires structural reforms.

"If we don't have structural reform we will just travel along this road just as every other country has travelled along the road - at a not very fast pace.

Lowe said he believes Australia has the capability, resources and capacity to do a better job than we are currently doing to come out of the pandemic in a good position.

"This is why structural reform is such an important issue and parliaments around the country will need to return to this once we're fully off the bridge, off the ramp, and we're on the road," Lowe said.

Member for Curtin, Celia Hammond, asked the governor to identify the top three policy reforms the government should be focusing on, to which Lowe reminded her was not his place.

"I am reluctant to give you a specific answer because I'm an expert on money and finance, I am not an expert on government policy," Lowe said.

"I have a strong interest in the question you ask, so I have read a lot of the reports this government, and others, have commissioned. I can read out the findings of those reports and say I generally agree with them."

"One would be reducing regulatory burdens, those would be burdens that are not serving the public interest...most of these reports say the industrial relations system could use some review..."

Hammond interrupted: "You are being very cautious aren't you..."

"I am being very cautious because it is not my job. Thankfully the politicians in Australia don't advise me on monetary policy, so I'm reluctant to advise you on these structural policies," Lowe replied.

Lowe did however agree that the Australian taxation system is not optimal and while there are things that can be done in that realm acknowledged it may be politically difficult.

He also said the way in which the government supports innovation and entrepreneurship could be improved, as well as drawing attention to energy and infrastructure reform.

"Within those areas I don't want to advocate for specific policies because it is not my job," he reiterated.

Lowe said that if the federal government is able to bring about certain reforms Australian will be able to outperform and the overall standard of living will be improved.

"For the last 20 years we have outperformed. We have outperformed this year but it's not going to be so easy to outperform over the next 20 years but if we do some of these things, under these broad topic areas, then I think we can," Lowe said.

"It's not necessarily about throwing money around. It's about the culture we have in this country. A culture that rewards risk-taking, entrepreneurship, innovation."