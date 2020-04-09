NEWS
Investment
Wall Street surges as Sanders drops out, Wuhan reopens
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   12:27PM

News that Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now opened for business saw Wall Street surge overnight, with the S&P 500 once again entering bull market territory.

From its March 23 lows, the S&P 500 has surged 23%, signifying the end of the bear market.

It comes as Wall Street's supposed nemesis Bernie Sanders drops out of the Democratic nominee race, leaving a hopeful Joe Biden to face off with US President Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election later in the year.

While on the other side of the world the Chinese government ended its 11-week lockdown of Wuhan, where more than 11 million people had been sealed within the city since January 23 in an effort to contain the outbreak of the virus.

Now, residents and visitors that had been locked in the city will be allowed to leave Wuhan, with highways reopened and trains and flights resuming. Since the end of March, businesses, shops and large factories have gradually reopened, with cars and pedestrians now, once again, returning to Wuhan's once-deserted streets.

However, although the city has reopened, it is likely that the trauma of the pandemic will linger for many years to come.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 3213 deaths from the coronavirus in the Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

There are currently more than 67,800 confirmed cases of the virus in the province, however, since the beginning of the outbreak in December, more than 64,000 people have recovered from the virus in Hubei alone.

Despite the US' own increasing body count, markets focused instead on the recovery in Wuhan, with the S&P 500 soaring 3.41%, the Dow Jones lifting 3.44% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lifting 2.58%.

At the time of writing, the S&P/ASX 200 had mirrored moves made in the US, lifting 1.75% in its last day of trading before the Easter long weekend.

Perpetual multi asset head of investment strategy Matt Sherwood said markets had been completely unpredictable.

"We feel sometimes in these markets that we are in a Seinfeld skit and in this morning's episode, like George, markets decided to do everything the opposite of yesterday, in that the S&P 500 rose strongly after a weak start and entered bull market territory, defensives led the rise, oil rose on one comment from an Algerian minister, Russia said they are willing to cut production and safe havens were reasonably flat," he said.

"Despite the up-and-down state of the market, many investors seem reluctant to buy the rally with defensives continuing to recover losses much faster than their cyclical peers and some fear that while the fiscal stimulus is large, it's too late."

Although the MSCI World Index has recovered 41% of its bear market decline, Sherwood said Australia's market was still struggling to recover.

"Australia (-27.5%) continues to struggle to lift despite very low case numbers, central bank QE and zero interest rate policy, not to mention one of the largest fiscal responses amongst all nations (which could cost us our AAA sovereign rating)," he said.

He argues a V-shaped economic recovery is difficult to envision.

"Any economy will rebound when the lights go back on and restrictions are lifted, but no recovery will gain momentum until the pandemic is under control and actions to prevent a future outbreak (including comprehensive testing) are implemented," Sherwood said.

"Even when this occurs, the collapse of many businesses and structural changes in consumer behaviour will reshape the economy and change well entrenched investment, spending and saving patterns."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: WuhanWall StreetHubeiBernie SandersDonald TrumpJoe BidenJohns Hopkins UniversityMatt SherwoodMSCI World IndexNasdaq Composite
