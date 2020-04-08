Wall Street rally runs out of steam

Wall Street's rally seems to have run out of steam, with the major indexes ending the day of trade in a sea of red.

Early in trade the Dow Jones surged 900-points before closing down 0.12%. Similarly, the S&P 500 lost 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.33%.

The volatility index is now trading up 3.23% at 46.7 points.

The falls come despite New York recording its third day straight of coronavirus cases below-peak levels.

Even with these decreases, the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo tweeted that social distancing laws wouldn't be easing anytime soon.

"This is an enemy we have underestimated since day one," he said.

"This is not the time to be lax. We need to #StayHome and stay properly distanced."

The number of deaths from the virus in the city has now surpassed that of those killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 4009 people have died from the coronavirus in New York City alone, with 398,185 confirmed cases of the virus in the US.

Although US markets have suffered slight falls overnight, they have rallied about 20% since their March 23 lows.

Currently, as expected, the S&P/ASX 200 is following moves in the US overnight, trading down 0.56% at the time of writing.

Independent investment analyst Elio D'Amato told Financial Standard recent market volatility was expected.

"After big corrections it's not unusual to see market moves like this," he said.

"At the moment we are seeing a lot of bets on short term hope, and although we are closer to the bottom now, the challenges the US faces economically are still ahead of us."

Similarly, Fidelity International cross-asset specialist Anthony Doyle told Financial Standard volatility is here to stay.

"Volatility is set to remain elevated for the next few months," he said.

"While the market is placing a high level of importance on the growth rate of the number of COVID-19 cases, the greater question is what the impact of suppression policies enacted by governments will be on the real economy and companies."

Large market moves will likely be a persisting theme throughout 2020, he argued.

"Markets are exhibiting large intra-day moves, reflecting the higher levels of volatility and uncertainty," Doyle said.

D'Amato said investors are trying to bet their wealth on whether things will get better or worse.

"Markets are trying to be pre-emptive, but we have a strong barometer coming up with US quarterly economic data released soon, and the numbers and comments on this should reveal the path ahead," he said.

The data, Doyle said, will likely be bleak.

"I expect that in the next few weeks we will likely see some historically bad data reported - unemployment, consumer spending and business investment," he said.

"This will be the major theme for markets. It is currently a fine-balancing act between bulls and bears, with the bulls pointing to the unprecedented actions taken by central banks and governments to stimulate their respective economies, and the bears who think there is a lot more bad news to come."

D'Amato believes everything is reliant on the trajectory of the US economy.

"If the economy is on a downward trajectory, companies will be too," D'Amato said.

"We need to remember the US is the largest economy in the world, and its largest customer is the second largest economy, China, which is intimately linked to Australia.

"So anything that impacts the US significantly will impact the Chinese economy, which will inevitably hurt us, in addition to our own economic challenges."

Long-term investors should try to steer clear from making any moves at the moment, he said.

"Those that are interested in short-term gains are doing well at the moment; it's a traders market," D'Amato said.

"Longer-term investors may take comfort in the fact that volatility is here for a while. If you are tempted to get in, only drip feed money in, spread it out over the next six months if you want to get some exposure.

"Right now it's a very difficult market with nearly every sector facing major challenges."

It comes after Wall Street surged 7% on Monday night on hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic had reached its peak in Europe, with the daily death toll in Italy, Spain and France decreasing.

Perpetual multi asset head of investment strategy Matt Sherwood said investors were ignoring the elephant in the room.

"It may be a fair conclusion that despite the solid bounce in regional bourses in recent weeks, investors are not factoring in an economic recovery," he said.

"Instead they are embracing a combination of cheap valuations and lower earnings risk and are finding this in sectors which have low sensitivity to the massive economic growth hole that is in front of us."

He pointed to these sectors as IT, consumer discretionaries and telcos.

Interestingly, Sherwood said, the sectors with the largest losses have not yet seen the largest gains.

Instead, defensive sectors such as healthcare, consumer staples, utilities and telcos have led the recovery, he said.

