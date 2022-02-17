VFMC appoints head of investment stewardship

The Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) has appointed a head of investment stewardship.

Shali Lingaretnam has been appointed head of investment stewardship in an ongoing capacity, having been acting in the role since July 2021.

Lingaretnam initially joined VFMC in May 2020 as senior portfolio manager in the equities team, before taking on the role of acting head of investment stewardship in July 2021.

Prior to joining VFMC, Lingaretnam held the role of head of investments at CCI Asset Management.

She has more than 20 years market experience and was previously senior associate in the equities market group Macquarie Group, an investment manager at Lonsec and a research analyst at IOOF Investment Management.

In a statement, VFMC said it is "committed to its role as a responsible investment steward and welcomes Ms Lingaretnam and her team's ongoing leadership, expertise and advice in this space."

Former head of investment stewardship at VFMC Talieh Williams departed last year after 18 months in the role.

Williams joined VFMC in February 2020 from Morrow Sodali where she served as special counsel, corporate governance.

Prior to that she spent more than 11 years at UniSuper in governance and sustainable investment.

She left VFMC to work as an independent consultant including as a strategic advisor for Jamieson Coote Bonds.