NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

VFMC appoints head of investment stewardship

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 17 FEB 2022   12:35PM

The Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) has appointed a head of investment stewardship.

Shali Lingaretnam has been appointed head of investment stewardship in an ongoing capacity, having been acting in the role since July 2021.

Lingaretnam initially joined VFMC in May 2020 as senior portfolio manager in the equities team, before taking on the role of acting head of investment stewardship in July 2021.

Prior to joining VFMC, Lingaretnam held the role of head of investments at CCI Asset Management.

She has more than 20 years market experience and was previously senior associate in the equities market group Macquarie Group, an investment manager at Lonsec and a research analyst at IOOF Investment Management.

In a statement, VFMC said it is "committed to its role as a responsible investment steward and welcomes Ms Lingaretnam and her team's ongoing leadership, expertise and advice in this space."

Former head of investment stewardship at VFMC Talieh Williams departed last year after 18 months in the role.

Williams joined VFMC in February 2020 from Morrow Sodali where she served as special counsel, corporate governance.

Prior to that she spent more than 11 years at UniSuper in governance and sustainable investment.

She left VFMC to work as an independent consultant including as a strategic advisor for Jamieson Coote Bonds.

Read more: VFMCTalieh WilliamsShali Lingaretnam
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
Boutique recruits portfolio manager
VFMC investment stewardship lead exits
VFMC appoints new chief executive
VFMC adds to board
State Street the largest institutional manager
CareSuper hires from VFMC
State Super names new chief investment officer
State Super appoints acting CIO
VFMC hires State Super investments chief

Editor's Choice

Former Pinnacle executive in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former director of distribution at Pinnacle Investment Management has taken on a new role with a Bennelong boutique.

Infocus adds four practices to network

KARREN VERGARA
Infocus added four new financial advice firms to the fold, including welcoming Victoria Devine's Zella Wealth.

ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report

CHLOE WALKER
A new report from the Self-Managed Superannuation Fund Association (SMSFA) and the University of Adelaide has found the Australian Taxation Office is increasingly underestimating the performance of SMSFs.

CSLR will not fully protect investors

KARREN VERGARA
With the proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort regime closer to passing, there are fears it will fall short of protecting consumers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.