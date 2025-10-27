US pension funds move against James Hardie chair

Three US pension funds have lodged proxy votes to remove Anne Lloyd as James Hardie chair at the company's AGM this week.

This comes after James Hardie faced significant backlash over a $14 billion deal to acquire US-based Azek. A deal that was done without an investor vote, leading to backlash from other major investors including AustralianSuper, UniSuper, Aware Super and HESTA.

CalPERS, CalSTRS and the Florida State Board of Administration lodged proxy votes with Glass Lewis, calling for Lloyd to be removed as chair at the AGM on Thursday morning.

Earlier this month Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) also recommend a vote against the four James Hardie directors up for election, including Lloyd.

ISS said it had "material corporate governance concerns" around the James Hardie board.

The acquisition of Azek also sparked the ASX to launch a review into shareholder approval requirements in April.

This month the ASX released the public consultation paper on shareholder approval requirements for dilutive acquisitions and changes in admission status for dual listed entities.

The consultation paper focused on four main areas, including the issue of shares under a regulated takeover or merger; when a dual listed company wants to change to ASX Foreign Exempt Listing status; when a dual listed company proposes to delist from the ASX; and significant changes to the nature or scale of a listed company's activities.

ASX said the response to consultation and any potential associated exposure draft rule changes are expected to be published in the first half of 2026.

Financial Standard is owned by ISS Market Intelligence, which is part of ISS STOXX.