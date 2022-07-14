Uncertain times calls for portfolio dynamism: Insight

Australian investors can seek to narrow downside risks by deploying various strategies designed to reduce risk and boost portfolio efficiency, according to Insight Investment - a challenge currently facing super funds.

At a briefing in Sydney, Insight Investment director, Australia and New Zealand Bruce Murphy said complex challenges, including long-term demographic shifts of an ageing population, regulatory changes and environmental, social and governance expectations, through to macro-economic challenges posed by the Ukraine war, the pandemic, and their global economic consequences, call for innovative solutions.

"We seek to deploy a dynamic approach to asset allocation, within a disciplined process, which is less concerned by the constraints of alpha or beta generation, more with understanding how best to manage the reflexive nature of those assets to again deliver more certain outcomes for investors within a tighter expected range of returns," he said.

"Looking across the areas of market, regulatory and demographic uncertainty, we can

readily identify areas where nimble asset allocation, greater implementation efficiency and a simplified re-think of retirement solutions can maximise certainty for investors."

He added that alternative assets can help deliver this, however: "We also believe that you need exposure to a significant number of stocks, or bonds in the order of 180 or more, diversified across industries so that you're not subject to any major default risk."

Insight investment specialist Ben Ereira said this has been a key challenge for superannuation funds.

"In the currency space, super funds are growing ever larger, and with that, they certainly have far more foreign currency risks," he said.

He said a passive hedging program is needed in instances such as these but how they're done can make a real difference.

Ereira said: "They'll probably do that with a sort of a static hedge ratio, which is completely fine and sort of the market norm, but at the end of the day, it's imperfect, and the reason why it's imperfect is because it is relying upon an immediate and exact implementation of that hedging. And it's assuming that it's doing it without any transaction cost associated with it."

At the end of the day, Ereira said a fund can't get a perfect passive return, because of the transaction cost associated with it.

"We think there's a defensive return where you can control and create a steadier path return over that period of time," he said.

Murphy said that with various elements of complexity, Australia's retirement problem can't be overthought.

"What we believe is that solutions can be over engineered, so we've tried to distil the problem into basic ingredients we believe people need in a retirement income strategy," he said.

"Simple, innovative approaches that offer access to fixed income markets via low cost, liquid means can create potential new opportunities for investors seeking to preserve capital but enjoy the benefits of more certain income along the way."