UBS throws $4.8bn lifeline to Credit Suisse

UBS has agreed to acquire the embattled Credit Suisse for $4.8 billion.

As part of the deal, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will provide an additional $160 billion (CHF 100 billion)) in liquidity assistance to support the merge.

UBS plans to appoint key personnel to Credit Suisse as soon as possible and UBS has "expressed its confidence that the employment of the staff of Credit Suisse will be continued", Credit Suisse said.

The discussions were initiated jointly by the Swiss federal government, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and SNB to ensure stability for Credit Suisse customers and the wider financial centre.

"The Credit Suisse Group is experiencing a crisis of confidence, which has manifested in considerable outflows of client funds," said FINMA.

"This was intensified by the upheavals in the US banking market in March 2023."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell showed their support for the new entity, which is expected to create a business with more than US$5 trillion.

"We welcome the announcements by the Swiss authorities today to support financial stability," they said.

"The capital and liquidity positions of the US banking system are strong, and the US financial system is resilient. We have been in close contact with our international counterparts to support their implementation."

All shareholders of Credit Suisse will receive one share in UBS for 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse as merger consideration, to a total of $4.8 billion (CHF 3 billion).

UBS said it will benefit from 25 billion Swiss francs of downside protection from the transaction to support marks, purchase price adjustments and restructuring costs, and additional 50% downside protection on non-core assets.

Both banks have unrestricted access to the SNB's existing facilities, through which they can obtain liquidity from the central bank in accordance with the guidelines on monetary policy instruments

UBS chief executive Ralph Hamers said the acquisition will build on UBS's strengths and further enhance its ability to serve clients globally and deepen its best-in-class capabilities.

"The combination supports our growth ambitions in the Americas and Asia while adding scale to our business in Europe, and we look forward to welcoming our new clients and colleagues across the world in the coming weeks," he explained.

Credit Suisse board chair Axel Lehmann added that, given recent extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances, the announced merger represents the best available outcome.

"This has been an extremely challenging time for Credit Suisse and while the team has worked tirelessly to address many significant legacy issues and execute on its new strategy, we are forced to reach a solution today that provides a durable outcome," he said.