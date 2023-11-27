Treasury mulls reforming use of genetic test results by life insurers

Treasury is calling for feedback on the use of genetic testing in life insurance underwriting, citing concerns the existing moratorium is ineffective, negatively impacting medical research efforts, and a lack of compliance from insurers.

The government's consultation paper, Use of genetic testing results in life insurance underwriting, is aimed at addressing "emerging concerns that the industry-led partial moratorium continues to discourage consumers from participating in both established clinical genetic testing, which may identify a need for potentially life-saving treatment, and medical research involving genetic testing."

In 2019, the moratorium was introduced on the requirement to disclose the results of genetic tests to insurers when applying for cover. This was because there were concerns consumers would not undertake testing if they thought it might adversely impact the cost of their insurance. Under the moratorium, insurers can only request or use the results of a genetic test if the total amount of cover for an individual - including that being applied for and any other existing cover, like group insurance, met certain thresholds.

For instance, insurers can use results where the total amount of lump sum death cover is greater than $500,000. However, APRA statistics show the average sum of insured individual policies of lump sum death cover - excluding group cover - is about $714,000.

A review of the moratorium by Monash University, conducted at the request of Treasury, raised several concerns about the use and impact of the moratorium, including that the thresholds applied are too low and that insurers are still requesting genetic test results regardless of whether applications fall below them. Another major concern is that the moratorium is industry-led and lacks government oversight.

Via the consultation, Treasury is looking to find the extent to which healthcare and medical research fields are impacted by participant reluctance to take genetic tests due to their potential impact on life insurance access; which aspects of the moratorium provide inadequate protections for consumers; and whether consumers' willingness to undertake testing has been impacted by the moratorium.

It's also looking at whether regulatory intervention is needed to improve access to life insurance while still maintaining the benefits of genetic testing. Options floated by Treasury include legislating a ban on the use of adverse test results by insurers; legislating more appropriate financial thresholds for the use of test results; and the government taking no action and allowing the use of genetic testing results to continue to be governed by the Life Insurance Code of Practice, now overseen by the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI), and the Disability Discrimination Act 1992. If there were government intervention, the consultation also asks whether it be ASIC or the Australian Human Rights Commission that be given responsibility for overseeing and enforcing obligations related to the use of genetic testing in life insurance.

In response to the consultation, CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said: "Genetic testing can help empower Australians to manage potential health risks in a preventative and personalised way."

"Our industry certainly doesn't want to dissuade people from taking genetic tests or participating in scientific research that gives them more information about their overall health."

A 2017 paper from the Actuaries Institute found even a slight increase in the number of people undergoing genetic testing could have a significant impact on the cost of life insurance.

The consultation opened today and closes on 31 January 2024.