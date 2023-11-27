Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Treasury mulls reforming use of genetic test results by life insurers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 27 NOV 2023   11:22AM

Treasury is calling for feedback on the use of genetic testing in life insurance underwriting, citing concerns the existing moratorium is ineffective, negatively impacting medical research efforts, and a lack of compliance from insurers.

The government's consultation paper, Use of genetic testing results in life insurance underwriting, is aimed at addressing "emerging concerns that the industry-led partial moratorium continues to discourage consumers from participating in both established clinical genetic testing, which may identify a need for potentially life-saving treatment, and medical research involving genetic testing."

In 2019, the moratorium was introduced on the requirement to disclose the results of genetic tests to insurers when applying for cover. This was because there were concerns consumers would not undertake testing if they thought it might adversely impact the cost of their insurance. Under the moratorium, insurers can only request or use the results of a genetic test if the total amount of cover for an individual - including that being applied for and any other existing cover, like group insurance, met certain thresholds.

For instance, insurers can use results where the total amount of lump sum death cover is greater than $500,000. However, APRA statistics show the average sum of insured individual policies of lump sum death cover - excluding group cover - is about $714,000.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

A review of the moratorium by Monash University, conducted at the request of Treasury, raised several concerns about the use and impact of the moratorium, including that the thresholds applied are too low and that insurers are still requesting genetic test results regardless of whether applications fall below them. Another major concern is that the moratorium is industry-led and lacks government oversight.

Via the consultation, Treasury is looking to find the extent to which healthcare and medical research fields are impacted by participant reluctance to take genetic tests due to their potential impact on life insurance access; which aspects of the moratorium provide inadequate protections for consumers; and whether consumers' willingness to undertake testing has been impacted by the moratorium.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

It's also looking at whether regulatory intervention is needed to improve access to life insurance while still maintaining the benefits of genetic testing. Options floated by Treasury include legislating a ban on the use of adverse test results by insurers; legislating more appropriate financial thresholds for the use of test results; and the government taking no action and allowing the use of genetic testing results to continue to be governed by the Life Insurance Code of Practice, now overseen by the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI), and the Disability Discrimination Act 1992. If there were government intervention, the consultation also asks whether it be ASIC or the Australian Human Rights Commission that be given responsibility for overseeing and enforcing obligations related to the use of genetic testing in life insurance.

In response to the consultation, CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said: "Genetic testing can help empower Australians to manage potential health risks in a preventative and personalised way."

"Our industry certainly doesn't want to dissuade people from taking genetic tests or participating in scientific research that gives them more information about their overall health."

A 2017 paper from the Actuaries Institute found even a slight increase in the number of people undergoing genetic testing could have a significant impact on the cost of life insurance.

The consultation opened today and closes on 31 January 2024.

Read more: TreasuryActuaries InstituteASICAustralian Human Rights CommissionChristine CupittCouncil of Australian Life InsurersLife Insurance Code of PracticeMonash University
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Nominations open in FS Sustainability Power50
ASIC forced to pay James Mawhinney's legal costs
ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct
ASIC freezes out former Magnolia Capital director
ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate
AFCA tightens wholesale investor remit
ASIC strips institutional broker's AFSL
Uniseed partners with major Aussie universities
E&P settles class action for $16m
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct

Editor's Choice

British banker to become RBA deputy governor

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:30PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has selected Bank of England (BoE) executive Andrew Hauser as its new deputy governor and as a member of the Reserve Bank board.

Former JPMAM Australia head joins Nest

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
The former J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief for Australia has taken on an executive post at UK pension fund Nest.

Gender pay gap trends down: WGEA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The gender pay gap has hit a new low of 21.7%, largely driven by women working in senior management positions - except chief executive roles.

Commonwealth Super Corp selects Challenger for retirement products

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has joined forces with Challenger to launch the next stage of its retirement income strategy in early 2024.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.