Investment

Treasury consults on beneficial ownership disclosure reforms

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 15 NOV 2024   12:42PM

The government is again consulting on its plans to increase disclosure requirements in relation to ownership of listed entities.

Treasury has commenced a second consultation relating to its plans to implement a public beneficial ownership register, aimed at increasing transparency around who actually owns, controls or profits from companies.

The first stage is focused on listed companies, and following a previous consultation in 2022, the government has released proposed reforms that would increase the disclosure of ownership information for listed companies and expand ASIC's enforcement powers.

As it stands, those with relevant interests in voting shares of an entity amounting to 5% or more of the total votes that may be cast must disclose a 'substantial holding'. Substantial holders must then report any movements in their interests of one percentage point or more.

The economic interest in securities underlying a physically settled equity derivative is already recognised as part of a relevant interest in an entity, but only in so far as the counterparty to the derivative has a relevant interest in those underlying securities.

Under the proposed reforms, the meaning of 'relevant interest' is expanded and shareholders will have to disclose any interests arising from physically settleable derivatives, regardless of whether the counterparty has a relevant interest in the underlying securities and disclose interests arising from non-physically settleable derivatives.

A person must also disclose a substantial holding in an entity at the time it initially lists on a financial market.

ASIC would also receive enhanced powers under the amendments, relating to the format of substantial holding notices and tracing notices, and would be able to make freezing orders in relation to failures to comply with the new obligations. Journalists and academic would also be able to inspect tracing notice registers free of charge.

Among other things, Treasury is consulting on what impact the changes would have on entities' regulatory burden, on business functions, and also whether ASIC should be empowered to determine either the number of issued securities that constitutes a relevant interest or the method for working out the number of issued securities a person is deemed to have a relevant interest in.

"The central aim of these reforms is to close existing loopholes in the disclosure regime in order to ensure greater transparency for investors and the market, particularly in relation to equity derivatives," the government said.

The consultation is open until December 13.

Read more: ASICTreasury
