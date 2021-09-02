Time to weed out dud funds: Delaney

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney told the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference while Your Future, Your Super is imperfect, poor performing super funds need to be weeded out.

AustralianSuper returned a record 20.4% last financial year and now has $225 billion in funds under management, with the fund on track to have inflows of $20 billion next year.

Asked for his thoughts on the Your Future, Your Super performance test Delaney agreed with many in the industry that it is imperfect in its measurement of performance.

However, he made it clear that funds with poor performance are not serving members and workers should be moved to funds that make the most of their retirement savings.

"There's a lot to like about the thinking behind Your Future, Your Super, which is to compare a fund's return against a passive portfolio. We've done that for 15 or 20 years because we think if we can't beat a passive portfolio, we shouldn't be spending member money to give them a worse outcome," Delaney said.

"It's a real honesty test for everyone. Are you giving your members a better outcome than just investing passively?"

He took issue with the way YFYS is testing funds though, because the performance test takes into account what strategy is in place - but not whether that strategy is the right strategy.

For example, Delaney suggested some members might be in a fund with an investment approach that is too defensive - failing to maximise returns. But if performance testing just compares that to a defensive benchmark the fund could very well pass while still failing to do the right thing by members.

"What we should be doing is maximising returns for members, and we should be using both strategy and value add," Delaney said.

"How that money is made is less important than how much money is made."

He added that he does have concerns that funds might move to more conservative approaches, giving up some level of return to offset the risk that they underperform the benchmark.

"What does worry me is that if funds take this really seriously, they might move to less growth-style portfolios and more defensive portfolios because the benchmark will be easier to beat," Delaney said.

"Total return is all that matters to members."

He argued that there are many underperforming funds that have been skating by in the industry for too long, and not getting the results members deserve.

"The dirty secret of the super industry is that most funds don't do much better than a passive portfolio," he said.

"If you can't make money, if you can't do better than passive, why should you spend members money? It's not your money, they don't have to employ 100 investment professionals. It is other people's money."

He added: "If you're no good you should quit, like anything in life."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.