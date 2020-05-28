NEWS
Sponsored by
Time to buy residential property: Survey
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   12:06PM

Despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down home inspections across the country and seeing many Australians' wallets run dry, more than 70% of property investors believe now is a good time to buy.

That's according to new research coming out of the Property Investment Professionals of Australia (PIPA) and the Property Investors Council of Australia (PICA), who surveyed 1877 investors across the country.

The survey, undertaken in mid-May, revealed 72% of investors were still confident about the property market's short-term prospects, down only 10% from a survey completed in September last year.

It also revealed that COVID-19 had not changed the investment plans of 80% of respondents over the next six to 12 months.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

PIPA chair Peter Koulizos said the results confirmed investors remained positive on the property market despite the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

"Nearly 60% of respondents indicated that the pandemic had not made them change their investment plans over the next six months, with a further 18% saying the crisis had actually made it more likely they would purchase a property over that timeframe," Koulizos said.

"The survey results also showed about 30% of investors were more likely to buy a property in the next six to 12 months because of the pandemic."

The resilience of property during turbulent times as well as record low interest rates continues to encourage property investors, he said.

Interestingly, 36% of those surveyed had lost income during the COVID-19 crisis; however the majority (91%) had not applied to defer their mortgage repayments with their lender.

This may be because the majority of respondents (45%) had an average household income of $100,000 to $200,000 annually.

Only a small percentage (5%) of respondents indicated the pandemic had forced them to consider selling their property in the next six to 12 months, PICA chair Ben Kingsley said.

"What's more telling is that more than 30% said they were less likely to sell over the same period because of the pandemic, with 63% indicating no change at all to their plans," Kingsley said.

"Most investors also indicated that they had the financial buffers to see them through the current economic uncertainty.

"The survey results definitively show optimism amongst investors as well as a business as usual attitude."

The survey also revealed that 20% of tenants had asked landlords for rental relief, with rent deferrals or temporary reductions being the most common outcomes.

Of these tenant requests, 15% were unable to provide landlords with evidence of why they needed the rental relief.

"It's clear from the survey that landlords worked with tenants who were suffering genuine financial hardship during these difficult times, with only a very small percentage not coming to a mutual agreement," Kingsley said.

"It's also clear that a significant percentage of investors were suffering financial stress due to their own loss of employment or reduction of work hours, at 36% of survey respondents, but were still able to meet their financial commitments.

"Investors are confident about the times ahead, with many intending to purchase over the next year to take advantage of the burgeoning buyer's market."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: COVID-19Ben KingsleyPeter KoulizosProperty Investment Professionals of AustraliaProperty Investors Council of AustraliaProperty investment
