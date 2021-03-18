Synchron demands clarity from insurers

Financial advice dealer group Synchron is urging life insurers to clarify their responses to the new unfair contract terms regime.

The new regime will come into effect from 5 April 2021, requiring many policies to be corrected.

"Our understanding is that lapsed policies, policies that change ownership - for example from inside to outside super and the other way round, a change from level to stepped premiums and even simple typo corrections to a policy, will mean the policy has to be rewritten, which under the new regime means a new contract," Synchron director Don Trapnell said.

"If, for example, a policy lapses, will the insurer treat the 'new' contract as a replacement policy, or will they take advantage of the new regime to force policyholders into a completely new policy? If so, will the policyholder have to have medical underwriting? Will they be forced onto a different premium structure? Will they lose a key benefit not available in the new policy?"

Trapnell said he was alerted to the issue by a Synchron adviser, who reported that insurers are responding in different ways to the new regime - creating confusion for advisers and their clients.

According to Trapnell, the way insurers respond to this new regime might even impact Australia's underinsurance problem.

"One of the big worries here is if we have tougher reinstatement, or additional underwriting, more policies will lapse, leaving more people without the protection they need," he said.

"That's a very poor outcome for Australia and for Australians."

Trapnell insisted it is in the best interests of policy holders and advisers for insurers to publicly share how they plan to handle the new regime.