Investment
Sydney multi-boutique adds crypto fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 16 APR 2021   11:39AM

A Sydney multi-boutique has signed on a passive fund that tracks Bitcoin and will offer it to Australian investors.

The fund is managed by Arrano Capital and is open to institutional investors and will be distributed by Mantis Funds. It is Caymans domiciled and fees are set at 1% subscription, 1% annual management fee. It has daily liquidity, the manager said.

Arrano is the blockchain arm of Venture Smart Asia Limited (VSAL), which is licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Future Commissions to manage virtual asset funds for professional investors, according to Mantis.

"Globally leading institutional investors are showing more and more interest in Bitcoin as an uncorrelated, liquid asset class. Volatility of Bitcoin has been falling and is now comparable to a traditional asset class like oil," said Arrano chief investment officer Avaneesh Acquilla.

"At the same time, scarcity of Bitcoin (as mining incentives decline) has increased its attractiveness as a store of value and hedge against fiat currency debasement. The DigiTrackers Bitcoin Fund was purpose built to allow professional investors to access the asset class in a safe, secure and extremely cost-effective manner," he said.

Mantis Funds head of distribution and partner Damien Hatfield said the Arrano fund was the only product available to Australian investors that will meet wholesale investors' due diligence requirements.

"Many Australian investors and their advisers are grappling with how and when to access Bitcoin. With a total capitalisation of more than US$1 trillion, Bitcoin is comparable in size to the ASX50," Hatfield said.

Last month, Mark Carnegie said he would launch the MHC Digital Asset Fund, in partnership with blockchain expert Sergei Sergienko. The fund will target 30% returns after fees.

