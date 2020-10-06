Sweeping tax cuts announced

The government has implemented a raft of tax relief measures for individuals and businesses in the 2020/21 budget in an effort to boost consumption in the economy and support business investment.

Over 99% of businesses will be able to write off the full value of any eligible depreciable asset up to $150,000 in the first year they are installed or used from 6 October 2020 until 30 June 2022.

The incentive will apply to small to medium businesses with turnover of up to $5 billion and is expected to apply to around $200 billion of investment and deliver $26.7 billion in tax relief.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the tax incentives are a game changer and will unlock investment.

"It will dramatically expand the productive capacity of the nation and create tens of thousands of jobs," he said.

Furthermore, the government has provided $4.9 billion of relief for temporary loss carry-back for companies with the same criteria (turnover up to $5 billion) to offset tax losses that have been paid to generate a profit.

Businesses will receive a tax refund until 2022 against losses incurred in 2018 and 2019 to assist companies that were profitable prior to the pandemic.

This measure will help companies that were profitable and tax-paying but now find themselves in a loss position due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The combination of the immediate expensing and loss carry-back measures will create an additional 50,000 jobs across the country," Frydenberg said.

A further measure is cutting red tape for businesses by allowing employers to use existing corporate records to complete their fringe benefits tax (FBT) return.

Employers providing retraining activities will also be exempt from FBT.

As indicated earlier this week, small to medium businesses like financial advice firms will be able to access up to 10 tax concessions as the aggregated annual turnover threshold has lifted to $50 million from $10 million.

The concessions include car parking and electronic devices provided to employees.

The government has brought forward $17.8 billion of personal tax cuts to over 11 million individuals and backdated them to July 1.

The stage two tax cuts increases the low income tax offset from $455 to $700, increases the 19% tax bracket from $37,000 to $45,000 and lifts the 32.5% threshold from $90,000 to $120,000.

"Australians will have more of their own money to spend on what matters to them, generating billions of dollars of economic activity and creating 50,000 new jobs," Frydenberg said.

Furthermore, the low and middle income tax offset has been retained for another year for individuals earning between $48,000 and $90,000 with relief up to $1080 for individuals or $2160 for dual income couples.

The second stage of tax cuts will see tax relief up to $2745 for singles, and up to $5490 for dual income families compared with 2017/18.

"As a proportion of tax payable compared to 2017-18, the greatest benefits will flow to those on lower incomes - with those earning $40,000 paying 21% less tax, and those on $80,000 paying around 11% less tax this year," he said.

The third stage of the Personal Income Tax Plan is slated for 2024/25 with 95% of tax payers facing a tax rate of 30% of less.

BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said the potential boost to both consumer spending and business investment suggests upside risks to the government's economic forecasts.

"It's already been evident that the economy is coming through the COVID-crisis somewhat better than first feared."