NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Sweeping tax cuts announced
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   9:12PM

The government has implemented a raft of tax relief measures for individuals and businesses in the 2020/21 budget in an effort to boost consumption in the economy and support business investment.

Over 99% of businesses will be able to write off the full value of any eligible depreciable asset up to $150,000 in the first year they are installed or used from 6 October  2020 until 30 June  2022.

The incentive will apply to small to medium businesses with turnover of up to $5 billion and is expected to apply to around $200 billion of investment and deliver $26.7 billion in tax relief.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the tax incentives are a game changer and will unlock investment.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"It will dramatically expand the productive capacity of the nation and create tens of thousands of jobs," he said.

Furthermore, the government has provided $4.9 billion of relief for temporary loss carry-back for companies with the same criteria (turnover up to $5 billion) to offset tax losses that have been paid to generate a profit.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Businesses will receive a tax refund until 2022 against losses incurred in 2018 and 2019 to assist companies that were profitable prior to the pandemic.

This measure will help companies that were profitable and tax-paying but now find themselves in a loss position due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The combination of the immediate expensing and loss carry-back measures will create an additional 50,000 jobs across the country," Frydenberg said.

A further measure is cutting red tape for businesses by allowing employers to use existing corporate records to complete their fringe benefits tax (FBT) return.

Employers providing retraining activities will also be exempt from FBT.

As indicated earlier this week, small to medium businesses like financial advice firms will be able to access up to 10 tax concessions as the aggregated annual turnover threshold has lifted to $50 million from $10 million.

The concessions include car parking and electronic devices provided to employees.

The government has brought forward $17.8 billion of personal tax cuts to over 11 million individuals and backdated them to July 1.

The stage two tax cuts increases the low income tax offset from $455 to $700, increases the 19% tax bracket from $37,000 to $45,000 and lifts the 32.5% threshold from $90,000 to $120,000.

"Australians will have more of their own money to spend on what matters to them, generating billions of dollars of economic activity and creating 50,000 new jobs," Frydenberg said.

Furthermore, the low and middle income tax offset has been retained for another year for individuals earning between $48,000 and $90,000 with relief up to $1080 for individuals or $2160 for dual income couples.

The second stage of tax cuts will see tax relief up to $2745 for singles, and up to $5490 for dual income families compared with 2017/18.

"As a proportion of tax payable compared to 2017-18, the greatest benefits will flow to those on lower incomes - with those earning $40,000 paying 21% less tax, and those on $80,000 paying around 11% less tax this year," he said.

The third stage of the Personal Income Tax Plan is slated for 2024/25 with 95% of tax payers facing a tax rate of 30% of less.

BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said the potential boost to both consumer spending and business investment suggests upside risks to the government's economic forecasts.

"It's already been evident that the economy is coming through the COVID-crisis somewhat better than first feared."

Read more: David BassaneseJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Need to recalibrate the fiscal strategy: Frydenberg
Chief economist update: October rate cut?
Several black holes in budget
Super industry cautious on more reform
Budget boosts female participation
Frydenberg bets on infrastructure for recovery
Government declares record deficit, super reforms
Responsible lending laws to be revoked
Government increases fees for foreign investment
JobKeeper extension passed
Editor's Choice
Boutique wealth firm chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The chief executive of a boutique advice firm has stepped down after 12 years at the helm and his successor has been named.
BT head of platforms departs
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
BT has farewelled its head of platforms after close to 15 years with the business, commencing the hunt for a replacement.
Opposition in opposition: Labor responds
ELIZA BAVIN
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has unsurprisingly spoken out against the Morrison government's federal budget, saying it has failed to create much needed jobs.
Sweeping tax cuts announced
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The government has implemented a raft of tax relief measures for individuals and businesses in the 2020/21 budget in an effort to boost consumption in the economy and support business investment.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
7
ASFA 2020 Budget Briefing 
OCT
7
WOB Create a board CV to do you justice 
OCT
7
Risk in the time of COVID-19 - what it means to better ESG performance 
OCT
8
Exceptional Advisor® Webinar Series - Regime-based Asset Allocation Webinar 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jIOO4hVA