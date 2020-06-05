NEWS
Investment
Sustainable dividend stocks offer yield opportunities: Report
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 5 JUN 2020   12:03PM

Sustainable dividend stocks may offer equity exposure and yield with some insulation from price fluctuations, according to QS Investors.

In its latest investment insight note, QS Investors, a Legg Mason affiliate, said it is critical to consider valuations and the underlying fundamentals of companies, particularly when searching for dividend income.

"It is important to look beyond dividend yield and consider whether a company has the earnings profile to continue to support their dividend payout," it said.

"A sustainable dividend-aware allocation can bolster equity diversification with respect to sector concentrations inherent in the market cap weighted index.

"Moreover, it may provide the extra income boost needed for those who are searching for yield in this low-rate environment."

The report noted that as of mid-May, the S&P 500 was up 31% since its trough, and in-line with September 2019 levels, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ index was up 7% for the year.

"This is all rather eye popping when one considers the current macro-economic backdrop," it said.

"In the recent rally, market leaders have been the large cap stocks that were significantly outperforming before the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in a surge in already elevated market concentration.

QS Investors said history has shown sharp declines in market breadth have signaled periods of market reversals and drawdowns.

"Narrow breadth can last for extended periods of time, however past episodes have signaled below average market returns and eventual momentum reversals leading to larger than average prospective drawdowns," it said.

"In addition to the Tech Bubble, breadth narrowed ahead of the recessions in 1990 and 2008 and the economic slowdowns of 2011 and 2016."

For investors looking to put money to work, QS Investors said, maintaining equity exposure during this inflection period is critical to growing assets over the long-term.

"Timing the market "bottom" during this turbulent environment is tempting. However, historically the worst trading days have clustered near the best making market timing nearly impossible for even the most seasoned investors," it said.

"Within equities, allocating funds to sustainable dividend income stocks appears attractive amid the current historically low-rate environment, given the stability and insulation dividends can provide from price fluctuations."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: QS InvestorsLegg MasonCOVID-19
