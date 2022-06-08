Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JUN 2022   12:46PM

Superhero and Swyftx will merge to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant with over 800,000 customers.

The partnership between digital asset broker Swyftx and share trading and investment and superannuation platform Superhero is expected to be completed in the early fiscal year 2023.

The homegrown platform will become the first in Australia to offer access to both decentralised and traditional finance, supporting trading and investing across cryptocurrencies, equities, and superannuation.

John Winters and Wayne Baskin co-founded Superhero in 2018 and launched in late 2020. Diversa is trustee of its superannuation offering.

The business has grown its investor base by more than 600% in the last 12 months to over 200,000, with investors able to trade across Australian and U.S. stocks.

In July 2021, Superhero also released its flagship superannuation offering, Superhero Super, allowing Australians the opportunity to invest their retirement savings in a range of portfolios, including direct ASX listed shares and ETFs.

Winters said it was an exciting day for the Superhero and Swyftx teams as well as all the investors who use the services.

"We are thrilled to announce this merger and offer our customers the opportunity to invest in traditional and digital assets across a single platform. The Swyftx team has achieved amazing things since launching in 2018 and we can't wait to join together to offer investors an even better investing experience," he said.Swyftx, which last year grew its investor base by around 1200% provides access to more than 320 digital currencies and crypto interest earning features.

Co-founded in 2018 by Alex Harper and Angus Goldman, the business currently has over 600,000 retail and corporate investors on its platform.

Harper said the merger represents a significant step for both businesses in terms of their evolution from disruptive tech players into a single, major financial institution that can grow across domestic and international markets.

"There is a deep level of mutual respect and alignment between our teams and the experience that the Superhero team has in the regulated business will be enormously important in shaping the future of the combined entity, especially with digital currency going through its own journey towards regulation," he said.

Superhero and Swyftx will continue to operate their separate platforms while plans are made to offer both service offerings to all investors.

The combined business will support investors across Australia and New Zealand, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, London, and Vancouver.

Harper and Parsons will become co-chief executives of the combined business while Winters will lead the financial services arm and take a position on the board.

