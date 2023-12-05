Newspaper icon
Superhero Super swallows Smartsave, overhauls offerings

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 5 DEC 2023   12:40PM

Diversa Trustees sub-plans Smartsave and Superhero Super have merged as the latter announces significant changes to its fees, structure, and investment menu.

On October 26, Smartsave moved into Superhero Super. This was after a "thorough evaluation of Smartsave, which considered its features, financial interests and the likely objectives, financial situation, and needs of all members," according to the significant event notice.

"In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in regulatory changes introduced by both the federal government and regulatory bodies. These changes have significantly raised the complexity and cost of administering superannuation funds, potentially leading to poor outcomes for members in cases where there isn't sufficient scale," the notice read.

Superhero Super and Smartsave are sub-plans of OneSuper, which in turn is issued by Diversa Trustees. Smartsave is also home to 14 superannuation offerings, including GROW Super.

Diversa has shuttered a number of sub-plans in recent years, including Zuper, Brightday, MYONESUPER, and Super Prophets.

On December 1, Superhero Super members were merged into one single account, removing the Autopilot and Control options.

The new investment option menu, which includes the Moderate, Growth, High Growth, and Cash options, are managed by Mercer.

All existing members continue to pay an administration fee of $1 per week plus an asset-based administration fee of 0.49% p.a.

The Direct Investments option charges an additional $1 per week administration fee. Members can invest in ASX 300 stocks, 200 ETFs, LICs and hybrid securities.

Members will no longer be required to hold a minimum cash balance (currently 2% of overall investments but subject to a minimum of $500).

For account balance over $1.5 million, members pay less in asset-based administration fee reducing from 0.49% to 0%.

The super fund also launched two new account options: Transition to Retirement, for those who have reached preservation age, are still working, and the Retirement Account, for members who have met a condition of release.

Rainmaker data shows that Superhero Super had $142.8 million in assets under management at the end of June. Smartsave's Employer Super had $609.4 million in FUM.

Superhero Super did not comment on how much the fund managed post-merger.

On the changes, Superhero chief executive and co-founder John Winters said they "highlight the company's dedication to offering Australians a better investment experience, to drive more engagement and ultimately better financial outcomes".

"We have huge goals we would like to achieve with Superhero Super and building the best team to help us reach these ambitions is essential. The experience we've gained through our strategic hires over the last few months will help us reach these goals as we continue to shape the future of wealth management for Australians," he said.

Superhero recently made three key hires, which included Kimberly McAvoy as head of strategic projects. In May, the fintech expanded to New Zealand.

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
