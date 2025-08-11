Superannuation fraudster sentenced to prison

Former property developer Michael Steele was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after using money invested for a commercial and residential property development on the Gold Coast for his own and the benefit of family members.

Steele was sentenced in the Southport District Court on 7 August 2025 after pleading guilty to three counts of fraud contrary to section 408C(1)(a)(i), (2)(d) and one count of fraud contrary to section 408C(1)(a)(i), (2A) of the of Criminal Code (Qld).

Steele was sentenced to eight years for one count of fraud and four years for the remaining three counts of fraud, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Steele will be eligible for parole after having served a period of 20 months' imprisonment.

ASIC said between May 2016 and February 2017, Steele persuaded 14 investors to withdraw more than $1.3 million from their superannuation and other savings to lend to EA Invest and Marketing Machine International for the Biggera Waters development.

Steele was responsible for raising finance to enable EA Invest and Marketing Machine International to complete the development.

Instead of using the funds for the development, Steele used the funds to purchase a house in his wife's name, paid his son's university fees, bought cars, jewellery and spent money on international travel, entertainment, and online gambling.

ASIC said none of the investment monies were repaid to the investors.

"The sentence imposed by the Court demonstrates the seriousness of Mr Steele's misconduct," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"When individuals misappropriate funds for personal gain, they not only harm their investors but also undermine the integrity of the financial system, diminishing public trust in investment opportunities."

When handing down the sentence, Judge Prskalo KC said: "At all times, you were the controlling mind of the scheme. Investors generally expressed their trust in you and as a result did not seek legal advice' and 'the gravamen of your offending is of course the use of money dishonestly for personal expenses when that money had been given to you to invest in a development project."

"No sentence I impose can undo the harm caused to investors who have lost their money."

As a result of his conviction Steele is automatically disqualified from managing corporations until five years after his term of imprisonment is completed.